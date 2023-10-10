We receive free products and receive commissions through our links. See disclosures page.

Greens powders have received a lot of attention over the past few years. As the push for healthy eating continues, searching for the best greens powder supplement can quickly become a daunting task. Most greens powders have over 25 ingredients total, and they all offer different benefits.

As a registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN), I am often asked about the benefits of supplementing with greens powders. I always recommend that my clients still consume whole fruits and vegetables. However, if they want to add a greens powder, I encourage them to do their due diligence and research the supplement to ensure it aligns with their nutrition goals. Lucky for you, I have compiled my research on our top nine picks for the best greens powders around.

Medical disclaimer: This article is intended for educational and informational purposes only. It is not intended as a substitute for medical advice. For health advice, contact a licensed healthcare provider.

How We Chose the Best Greens Powder

Greens powders flood the supplement market now, and they all claim to support various health goals. It is important to be mindful of the brand you roll with and ensure the product you choose contains high-quality ingredients.

To prevent you from wasting your time and money, our Breaking Muscle product review team carefully vets the products we review. We have tested nearly 40 greens powders and ranked them based on flavor, texture, added nutrients, cost, formulation, and any unwanted side effects. After scoring the products on a scale of one to five for each category, we assigned them an overall score and used it to create the list below.

Our Top Picks for the Best Greens Powder

Best Greens Powder Overall: Athletic Greens AG1

AG1

4.3 Number of servings: 30 to 60

30 to 60 Cost per serving: Starts at $2.48

Starts at $2.48 Key highlights: 75 vitamins, minerals, and whole-food-sourced ingredients

75 vitamins, minerals, and whole-food-sourced ingredients Potential benefits: Can support immune, digestive, and brain health; promote stronger hair and nails; and help you feel more energized Check Price

Pros Combination of prebiotics and probiotics to support gut nutrient absorption

Transparent and detailed ingredient list

Meets more than the daily recommended amount of vitamin C and zinc – helping to boost the immune system Cons Difficult to find product reviews on their website

More expensive than other comparable greens powders

Athletic Greens AG1 is arguably the most popular greens powder on the market. After completing our own research and product testing, we have to agree. This greens powder is vegan and vegetarian-friendly and major allergen-free, making it agreeable for most individuals’ diets. It is non-GMO and not artificially sweetened, colored, flavored, or preserved.

Unboxing AG1 Athletic Greens in Breaking Muscle Editor Amanda Dvorak’s kitchen

As a dietitian, I appreciate when manufacturers go through the extra effort of creating an accurate, detail-oriented nutrition facts label. Despite a few proprietary blends, Athletic Greens AG1 is pretty transparent about the ingredients that go into its formulation: probiotics, digestive enzymes, antioxidants, prebiotics, adaptogens, green superfood complexes, phytonutrients, vitamins, and minerals. You will meet your daily recommended amount for vitamin C and vitamin E, two powerful antioxidants, in one serving of AG1.

Consisting of 75 vitamins, minerals, and whole food sourced ingredients in total, Athletic Greens AG1 lives up to its online hype with our product review teams. Despite there being no flavor options, we still rate it at a 4.5 out of 5 stars for flavor. The overall taste is subtle, but there are hints of pineapple and vanilla flavoring.

Breaking Muscle Editor Amanda Dvorak holding a scoop of AG1 Athletic Greens

According to Amanda Dvorak, Breaking Muscle’s Reviews Editor, the powder settles shortly after blending it in a shaker bottle. Also, if you struggle at all with texture, it is a tad gritty and has a foam layer that stays with the drink as you consume it. Amanda rated the solubility 2 out of 5 stars for these reasons.

RELATED: Athletic Greens AG1 Review

Best Tasting Greens Powder: Kaged Outlive 100

Kaged Outlive 100

4.5 Number of servings: 30

30 Cost per serving: $1.67

$1.67 Key ingredients: Spirulina Powder, Alfalfa Grass Leaf Powder, Barley Grass Young Leaf Powder, Chlorella Powder, Acacia Fiber, Ashwagandha Root Extract

Spirulina Powder, Alfalfa Grass Leaf Powder, Barley Grass Young Leaf Powder, Chlorella Powder, Acacia Fiber, Ashwagandha Root Extract Certifications: Informed Sport Check Price

Pros Made with over 20 organic fruits and vegetables

No proprietary blends on the nutrition facts label – very transparent

Many users report feeling a boost in their overall energy levels Cons Contains zero grams of fiber

As a food expert who is routinely researching dietary supplements currently on the market, I can confidently say that it is difficult to find greens powder brands that offer a variety of flavors. However, Kaged Outlive 100 offers Lemon, Berry, and Apple Cinnamon. Not only are the flavors great but they taste great too — making it our top pick for the best-tasting greens powder.

A container of Kaged Outlive 100 at the Breaking Muscle testing facility

This greens powder is rated highly by verified customers for taste, ingredient quality, and mixability. Based on 646 reviews on the Kaged website as of this writing, Kaged Outlive 100 holds 4.8 out of 5 stars. The blendability makes it easy to add as a nutrient-packed ingredient to different recipes. Reviewers love the Apple Cinnamon flavor mixed with oatmeal. Try throwing some berries in there, too, so that you capture an extra food group with your breakfast.

Reviewers have mentioned that it does not have an artificial taste. They also appreciate the affordability compared to other popular greens powders. At around $1.67 per serving, it’s more affordable than AG1 Athletic Greens (which starts at $2.63 per serving) or Swolverine Greens + Reds (which costs around $2.00 per serving).

To keep costs down even further, you can subscribe and save 10 percent on your orders through Kaged’s website. They also offer a fully refunded, 30-day return policy if you are not totally satisfied. According to their customers, the Kaged customer service department is great.

Best Greens Powder for Weight Loss: Legion Genesis Greens Supplement

Legion Genesis

4.4 Number of servings: 30

30 Cost per serving: $1.60

$1.60 Key ingredients: Organic Spirulina Whole Plant Powder, Astragalus Root Extract 5:1, Reishi Mushroom Fruit Powder, Maca Root Extract, Dong Quai Root Plant Extract

Organic Spirulina Whole Plant Powder, Astragalus Root Extract 5:1, Reishi Mushroom Fruit Powder, Maca Root Extract, Dong Quai Root Plant Extract Certifications: Labdoor Tested for Sport Check Price

Pros Has a “No Return Necessary” money-back guarantee

Has four grams of protein per scoop — high compared to other greens products

Contains no artificial flavors, sweeteners, or food dyes Cons Limited to two flavor options only: Acai Berry and Original

The top ingredient in Legion Genesis Greens Supplement is five grams of organic spirulina whole plant powder. Spirulina is a blue-green algae that may help improve lipid panels (specifically cholesterol levels) and reduce body fat, waist circumference, and appetite. (1) Packed with 100 percent naturally occurring ingredients, Legion Genesis Greens Supplement is our top pick for the best greens powder for weight loss.

Our Breaking Muscle product review team gives this Legion greens powder 4 out of 5 stars for its formulation. The amount of protein per serving (four grams) is impressive for a greens powder supplement, and protein has been linked to sustaining satiety to help curb cravings and manage your weight. (2)

Legion Genesis also contains clinically effective doses of organic spirulina (five grams), dong quai root (1.25 grams), astragalus membranaceus (three grams), and reishi mushroom (three grams). These ingredients are linked to promoting immunity, potentially improving blood flow, and/or possibly decreasing your risk for chronic diseases.

Legion Genesis does not disappoint when it comes to flavor or solubility. We give flavor 4 stars and solubility 4.5 stars. Our review team tried the Acai Berry version and found it to taste like berry-flavored greens, so it meets expectations.

The only reason that solubility did not get a perfect 5-star rating is because of how long we had to physically stir it to get all of the powder to dissolve. Honestly, though, we believe that if we threw it in a blender, it would likely blend just fine.

RELATED: Best Supplements for Weight Loss

Best Greens Powder for Gut Health: Transparent Labs Prebiotic Greens

Transparent Labs Prebiotic Greens

3.5 Number of servings: 30

30 Cost per serving: $1.53

$1.53 Key ingredients: Organic Spirulina, Organic Chlorella, Organic Acacia Fiber, Green Banana Flour, Chicory Root

Organic Spirulina, Organic Chlorella, Organic Acacia Fiber, Green Banana Flour, Chicory Root Certifications: Informed Choice Certified Check Price

Pros Provides eight grams of prebiotic fiber in every scoop

Has six grams of dietary fiber in every scoop

Free of artificial sweeteners, artificial coloring, gluten, GMOs, and artificial preservatives Cons Only one flavored option: Peach Mango (it’s also available as unflavored)

Dietitians and other allied health professionals have found through national surveying that roughly five percent of the population meets the recommended amount of 25 to 30 grams of fiber daily. This is concerning for many reasons, namely the development of chronic illnesses (like heart disease, obesity, and type 2 diabetes), gastrointestinal disorders, and cancers. (3)

So, how can you up your fiber intake? With Transparent Labs Prebiotic Greens! Most prebiotics are a type of non-digestible fiber. Per every 15.5-gram scoop, you will get six grams of dietary fiber. The fiber sources in this greens powder are organic acacia fiber, green banana flour, Jerusalem artichoke fiber, and chicory root.

A few members of our review team commented that this supplement is particularly good when mixed into fruit juices. They found that the best combo was orange juice and the Peach Mango flavored greens powder. They gave this product 4 out of 5 stars for taste and 4.5 stars for solubility. We found that it mixes with ease, and online customer reviews sing the same tune.

RELATED: Best Probiotic

Best Greens Powder for Bloating: Bulletproof Greens

Bulletproof Greens

3.8 Number of servings: 30

30 Cost per serving: $1.67

$1.67 Key ingredients: Bacillus coagulans probiotic, Vitamin B12, Organic Spinach, Ginseng Root Extract, Green Tea Extract

Bacillus coagulans probiotic, Vitamin B12, Organic Spinach, Ginseng Root Extract, Green Tea Extract Certifications: No certifications listed, but the website does state that ingredients are submitted to standardized quality assurance testing Check Price

Pros 320-milligram blend of digestive aids per scoop (probiotics and enzymes)

100 percent of the recommended daily value for B1, B2, B3, and B12

Low sodium content — 100 milligrams per serving Cons Not third-party tested at the time of this writing

Only available in one flavor option

Let your bloating issues be a thing of the past with Bulletproof Greens. This greens powder contains a unique combination of digestive aides to help your digestive system perform well. It also gets bonus points for being one of the most affordable options currently on the market. It costs about $1.67 per serving and is cheaper than Athletic Greens AG1 (which starts at $2.63 per serving) and Onnit Shroom Tech Greens (which costs around $2.00 per serving).

Our product reviewers and online customers agree that you will either love or hate the flavor since it has a strong pineapple taste. We gave it 3 out of 5 stars for taste because we didn’t particularly enjoy it but recognize that people who love pineapple will probably like it.

However, you can always get creative with how you use your greens powder — it does not have to be mixed with only water. Try adding Bulletproof Greens to a fruit smoothie, orange juice, or pineapple popsicle mix. Based on our testing, it blends effortlessly in a shaker bottle or in a glass with a spoon and is easy to incorporate into various liquids. For solubility, we rated it 5 out of 5 stars.

Many customers report zero negative side effects. In fact, most report that it is easily digestible and doesn’t cause gastrointestinal discomfort. Our product tester didn’t experience any significant side effects when she tested Bulletproof Greens. This may be due to the low sodium content of 100 milligrams per serving. This is low compared to other greens powders, which is good because excess sodium intake can lead to water retention.

In every scoop, you will get two billion colony-forming units (CFU) of the probiotic Bacillus coagulans and a combination of digestive enzymes like amylase and lipase. These ingredients may aid macronutrient digestion and improve clinical symptoms of bloating, especially for those with intestinal diseases like irritable bowel syndrome. (4) Amylase helps break down carbohydrates, and lipase helps to break down fats. (5)

Best Organic Greens Powder: Onnit Shroom Tech Greens

Onnit Shroom Tech Greens

3.6 Number of servings: 30

30 Cost per serving: $2.00

$2.00 Key ingredients: Organic Rishi, Organic Lion’s Mane, Organic Kale, Organic Spinach, Organic Oat Grass

Organic Rishi, Organic Lion’s Mane, Organic Kale, Organic Spinach, Organic Oat Grass Certifications: Certified USDA Organic Check Price

Pros Sweetener, dairy-free, gluten-free, and soy-free

Comes in convenient single-serving size packets

Blends really well into smoothies Cons Tastes only like mushrooms (a “pro” for those who really enjoy mushrooms)

It is not easy to obtain the 100 percent organic certification. Most organic products meet the second-tier standard of having 95 percent of their product derived from organic sources. To obtain the 100 percent organic certification, every single ingredient has to be organically sourced. (6) It is impressive that Onnit has gone to such great lengths to deliver us a non-GMO, major allergen-free, fully organic greens powder.

Delivering half a cup of certified organic vegetables per serving, Onnit Shroom Tech Greens is nutrient-dense to help keep you healthy. The formulation is simple: organic cordyceps, organic reishi, organic lion’s mane, organic kale, organic broccoli, and organic spirulina. These ingredients are packed with vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin A, and vitamin B6 — all known for potentially being able to support the immune system. (7)

Onnit Shroom Tech Greens blends beautifully but has a strong mushroom flavor. We gave the taste 3 out of 5 stars. Our product tester didn’t enjoy it on its own but said that mixing it with V8 helped improve the taste. That said, if you love mushrooms, we think you’ll like this greens powder.

The powder dissolved completely when we tested it, though, so we gave it 5 out of 5 stars for solubility. This can be a huge plus for anyone who prefers a non-gritty greens power.

Unlike any of the other greens powders in this review, Onnit Shroom Tech Greens comes in pre-portioned to-go packets. This is convenient for many reasons, but Onnit really has the adventurer in mind. If you are looking for a nutritious companion buddy for your next hike, Shroom Tech Greens has your back.

RELATED: Best Organic Protein Powder

Best Greens and Reds Green Powder: Swolverine Greens + Reds

Swolverine’s Greens + Reds Supplement Powder

3.9 Number of servings: 30

30 Cost per serving: $2.00

$2.00 Key ingredients: Organic Beet Powder, Chia Seed, Organic Turmeric, Organic Wheat Grass, Organic Spirulina

Organic Beet Powder, Chia Seed, Organic Turmeric, Organic Wheat Grass, Organic Spirulina Certifications: Lief and Micro Quality labs, an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory Check Price

Pros A good source of vitamin B12 at 2.7 micrograms (114 percent of the recommended daily value) per scoop

Contains 1,500 milligrams of adaptogens

Has a natural hint of citrus to the flavor, making it easy to mix with only water Cons Many users report that shipping and delivery takes longer than expected

When you are looking at different greens powders’ nutrition labels, you may notice some ingredients listed as “super greens” and others as “rich reds.” Try to pay attention to the amount of each ingredient grouped under these subheadings. The higher the milligram, the more benefits you will potentially be able to reap. Due to the awesome amounts of super greens and rich reds found in Swolverine Greens + Reds, it earns our top spot for the best greens and reds powder.

This powder will provide you with 7,000 milligrams of organic super greens and 4,700 milligrams of antioxidant-rich reds per 15.2-gram scoop. Ingredients like organic wheat grass, organic chlorella, organic goji, and chia seed expose you to good amounts of protein (four grams), vitamin B12 (2.7mcg or 114 percent of your daily value), riboflavin (vitamin B2 [0.6mg or 50% of your daily value]), and vitamin B6 (0.6mg or 33 percent of your daily value). B vitamins have been strongly linked to promoting brain health. (8)

Our review team was pleasantly surprised that this green powder already tastes like it is mixed with citrus fruits. We noticed less of the typical grassy taste that greens powders are known for. It dissolves easily in just water, but we do recommend mixing it in a blender to fully blend it. A spoon mixes it well enough, but a few minor clumps will remain.

Best Affordable Greens Powder: Jacked Factory Green Surge

Jacked Factory Green Surge Greens Powder

4.0 Number of servings: 30

30 Cost per serving: $1.00

$1.00 Key ingredients: Inulin, Lactobacillus acidophilus, Organic Collards Leaf Powder, Tapioca Maltodextrin Digestive Enzyme, Grape Seed Extract

Inulin, Lactobacillus acidophilus, Organic Collards Leaf Powder, Tapioca Maltodextrin Digestive Enzyme, Grape Seed Extract Certifications: Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) Certified Check Price

Pros Made without artificial coloring, added sugars, or preservatives

Many reviewers report less bloating and digestion issues after routine supplementation

Manufactured with a 535.26-milligram blend of probiotics and inulin per scoop Cons Some reports of a grainy texture, requiring more liquid to dissolve the powder

If you have ever looked at Jacked Factory’s product offerings and noticed their reasonable prices, you would not be surprised that the Breaking Muscle team chose it as the best affordable greens powder. For a literal dollar per serving as of this writing, the price of the Green Surge Superfood Powder is unbeatable. It is rare that we give out a perfect 5 out of 5 stars for the price per serving, but Jacked Factory Green Surge made it possible.

Furthermore, if you order from the Jacked Factory website, you can opt to subscribe and save. This option gets you an additional 15 percent off and free shipping on all recurring orders. There is also a 100 percent hassle-free money-back guarantee if you are not totally happy with your purchase.

Jacked Factory Green Surge is manufactured in a cGMP-certified factory in the United States. The cGMP certification establishes trust between consumers and manufacturers. By getting this certification, Jacked Factory shows that affordability does not always mean lower quality.

Green Surge is available in Mixed Berry, Unflavored, Mint Chocolate, Sour Apple, and Lemon Lime flavors. Our team gave taste and solubility 4.5 out of 5 stars. We tried the Mixed Berry and still noticed a grassy taste, but the berry flavor made it more palatable. We also had no issues with dissolvability.

Best Greens Powder for Smoothies: Orgain Organic Superfoods

Orgain Organic Superfoods

4.0 Number of servings: 20

20 Cost per serving: $1.24

$1.24 Key ingredients: Amaranth, Chia Sprout, Flax Sprout, Bacillus coagulans probiotic, Ginger Root

Amaranth, Chia Sprout, Flax Sprout, Bacillus coagulans probiotic, Ginger Root Certifications: Certified USDA Organic Check Price

Pros Zero grams of total fat, cholesterol, and added sugars

Very low sodium product at only five milligrams per scoop

Many users report ease of mixability Cons Has 11 grams of carbohydrates per 14-gram scoop

Made with gum fillers

At one point or another, most of us have added a dietary supplement to a smoothie to help enhance the flavor or provide extra nutrients. We are probably most familiar with the addition of whey or plant-based protein powder. However, you can fortify your smoothie even more with super greens like the ones found in Orgain Organic Superfoods.

Out of 197 reviews on the Orgain website, this greens powder has 4.6 out of 5 stars. Many customers report that it blends effortlessly in their smoothies without changing the flavor of the other ingredients. In other words, neither of the flavors (Original or Berry) is overpowering. A few of the best smoothie combinations listed in their reviews are:

Plant protein powder, leafy greens, matcha, coconut almond milk, and a scoop of Orgain Organic Superfoods

Blueberries, banana, avocado, vanilla yogurt, dairy milk, and a scoop of Orgain Organic Superfoods

Its namesake comes from it being made with two proprietary blends: Orgain Organic 50 Superfoods Blend and Orgain Organic Super Veggies, Super Berries, Super Grasses & Super Foods Blend. The majority of the foods found within the lengthy list of ingredients are certified organic.

Based on our research, this greens powder also gets 5 out of 5 stars for affordability due to its cost of about $1.24 per serving. It’s the second most affordable option on our list. Only Jacked Factory Green Surge, which costs around $1.00 per serving, beats it.

Benefits of Greens Powders

There are many potential benefits to adding a greens powder to your routine. Greens powders may help support overall health by:

Improving your digestive tract health

Boosting your immune system

Providing relief from GI discomfort

Enhancing your energy levels

Decreasing your risk of micronutrient deficiency

Increasing your intake of daily greens

Drawbacks of Greens Powders

As with anything you ingest, there could be potential side effects from greens powders. Based on the feedback from our Breaking Muscle product review team and actual buyer responses, the following are drawbacks you may notice:

Some have the artificial sweetener sucralose in their formulation, and sucralose may lead to an upset stomach (i.e., stomach cramps and loose bowel movements). This does not dismiss the fact that some users also struggle with plant-based sweeteners such as stevia.

Many have directions to slowly implement their use to avoid digestive discomforts like gas and diarrhea. So, it may take a few weeks to build up a tolerance to them to reap their associated health benefits.

They are not usually offered in enticing flavors like vanilla or chocolate. Typically, it tastes like a mix of vegetables. Some users find the taste (and even smell) of some greens powder difficult to work past.

What To Look For in a Greens Powder

There is no one-size-fits-all option for dietary supplements. This is especially true for greens powders due to their wide array of ingredients. Take some time to evaluate what option works best for you to be sure your purchase aligns well with the nutrition targets you hope to meet. Let’s take a look at a few things we recommend you consider before taking the greens powder leap.

Price

Nobody wants to waste money on a greens powder that does not meet their expectations or help them achieve their health and wellness goals. That’s why affordability is taken into consideration by our product review team. This ensures that we are able to meet you where you are financially and show you that you can get a quality product that costs less.

The greens powders above range from $1.00 to $2.63 per serving, depending on the number and quality of the ingredients, third-party testing, and other factors. Keep in mind that many product websites and even Amazon offer subscription discounts.

Ingredients

Generally speaking, we have found that the more expensive a dietary supplement is per serving, the more quality ingredients it contains. This is not to say that more affordable products are made with cheap ingredients. It just means that you will typically get even more beneficial ingredients in larger quantities with more expensive greens powders.

Verify what the specific benefits are for the ingredients in the greens powder you choose. For those hoping to improve their gut health, try supplementing with a greens powder that has added probiotics and digestive enzymes. If you want to boost your immune system, pick a greens powder that is bountiful in immune-supporting antioxidants like vitamins, A, E, D, and C. (9)

Nutrient Quantity

The amount of each nutrient varies greatly between different greens powder brands. Try not to get tripped up on marketing tactics without checking out the ingredient label. Make sure there are research-supported doses of each nutrient.

Also, dietary supplements are not regulated by the FDA, making marketing regulation difficult to do. If something “aids in digestion,” check the label for a clinical dose of digestive enzymes. If it “may improve gut health,” check the label for a hearty dose of probiotics and fiber.

When in doubt, verify the product has undergone third-party testing to give you peace of mind that the ingredients are free of contaminants.

Flavors

Greens powders are not routinely available in different flavors. Usually, they have earthy tastes. However, some may have subtle flavors of berries, pineapple, and/or vanilla. Occasionally, you will find that “unflavored” options are available.

If the taste of greens powders is not becoming, you can mix them into other products. Try adding them to a high-protein zucchini bread, chip dips such as hummus, or fruit smoothies to manipulate the flavor profile and give a nutrient boost to your favorite recipes.

Who Should Not Consume Greens Powders?

Contrary to what most assume, greens powders are not usually an adequate source of fiber. So these are not meant for people who want a high-fiber supplement.

Avoid these products if you are on a prescription medication that may have a negative interaction. Those on blood thinning medication, like warfarin, need a consistent amount of vitamin K daily to avoid bleeding disorders. Since most greens powders have proprietary blends of ingredients, it is difficult to know the true amount of vitamin K per serving.

Lastly, if you have a gastrointestinal disease that can be easily irritated or lead to mucosal lining inflammation (like Crohn’s disease), you may not tolerate greens powders well.

Final Thoughts

Keep in mind that this is a guide to greens powders for nutrient supplementation. These products are not meant to replace a healthy diet full of whole fruits and vegetables. Everybody’s body is different. Therefore, we try our best to be inclusive and tackle the different scenarios that people face nutrition-wise: digestive issues, high blood pressure, nutrient deficiencies, weight loss, food allergies, and more. Then, we shed light on how greens powders may help with managing these conditions.

Greens powders are an awesome way to possibly improve the health of your digestive tract, boost your immune system, relieve GI discomfort (like bloating and gas), enhance energy, and decrease your risk for vitamin and mineral deficiencies. Since the ingredients found in greens powders vary so much from brand to brand, you can depend on our research-supported review above to navigate our favorite options and find what best supports your needs.

FAQs

What is the best greens powder available? Athletic Greens AG1 gets our vote for the best greens powder overall. Although it is one of the most expensive greens powders available, AG1 puts their money where their mouth is by delivering a high-quality, third-party tested product. Not only that, but it tastes great and blends well. Are powdered greens worth it? If you are struggling with bloating or gassiness or want to improve your overall gut health, powdered greens can be worth it. The key is to make sure you get one that supports your nutrition goals. I never recommend replacing the total (or even majority) of your daily intake of whole food vegetables and fruits with greens powders. In fact, despite the amount of nutrients you can get from this type of dietary supplement, I still do not recommend foregoing your favorite multivitamin. Is drinking greens powder actually good for you? Drinking greens powder can be good for you. Most Americans do not consume the recommended two servings of fruit and three servings of vegetables daily. This puts us at risk of developing GI distress and gut-derived illnesses. Many studies have linked your gut health to your systemic health — the happier your gut, the less illness you are likely to experience. That said, be sure to verify that the greens powder you choose is tested for purity and transparent about what it is in its formula. What are the best ingredients in greens powders? If I had to pick my top three favorite ingredients for greens powders, they would be spirulina, digestive enzyme complexes, and a source of fiber. Spirulina is an adaptogen that may improve your ability to handle stress. Digestive enzyme complexes aid in the digestion and absorption of greens powder ingredients. Lastly, a source of fiber — like inulin, Jerusalem artichoke, and chicory root — are all excellent sources of food for our healthy gut bacteria to keep them thriving and potentially help prevent disease.

