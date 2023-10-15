What Kind of Mother by Clay McLeod Chapman

Quirk Books

Madi Price fled her hometown as a teen mom, but she eventually returned to Brandywine, Virginia, her seventeen-year-old daughter in tow, to read palms at the farmer’s market. What sounds like a cozy Gilmore Girls vibe gets a sinister twist as Madi reads the palm of high school sweetheart Henry McCabe—and potentially finds a lead on his missing, and supposedly dead, son Skyler. As Madi’s visions become more disturbing, they’ll lead her to answers… just not the ones she expects.

Your Lonely Nights Are Over by Adam Sass

Viking Books for Young Readers

A couple of decades ago, Wes Craven’s Scream felt like the only metafictional horror out there. Now, YA readers have this fiercely funny and dark slasher novel, which winks at Scream but also Clueless and Heathers, as gay besties Dearie and Cole are framed for the murders of their fellow Queer Club members. Someone at their school is masquerading as the true-crime murderer Mr. Sandman, but this pair will have to find the real killer before they’re the next to be garroted.

Tell Me I’m Worthless by Alison Rumfitt

Tor Nightfire

Transgressive and brutal, Alison Rumfitt’s debut weaves familiar haunted house tropes with the modern horrors of transphobia in Britain. Three years after Albion House took their friend Hannah as its own, former lovers Alice and Ila return to the haunted house for closure. But Alice is a trans woman and Ila is a TERF, and both bear scars and unreliable memories about what each did to the other that night—or rather, what Albion made them believe happened.