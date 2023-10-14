There’s something quite exquisite about the marriage of music and movies.

Ever since The Jazz Singer made it a mainstream combination to be feared, the musical has been a sublime stalwart of cinema that is primarily dominated by the likes of Gene Kelly (and with good reason, that man was a don of dance).

Now mix in a little (or a lot) horror, and things get interesting. There aren’t many horror musicals, but what is about contains plenty of good ones. So here you are, an article highlighting some of the finest examples of Halloween harmonies and tunes of terror.

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Frank Oz directs this film adaptation of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s musical take on Roger Corman’s original 1960 movie, giving it a demented edge to its catchy rock opera.

Seymour Krelborn (Rick Moranis) works at a plant shop where he pines over his abused co-worker Audrey (Ellen Greene). The chance discovery of a strange new plant changes the fortunes of Seymour, Audrey, and the plant shop, but the strange little plant grows a big appetite for humans.

From the off, there are incredibly catchy numbers of all shapes and sizes. As far as the cast is concerned, the undisputed King of Little Shop of Horrors is Steve Martin‘s turn as a sadistic motorcycle-riding dentist.

Phantom of the Paradise (1974)

Brian De Palma has made some of the most intense thrillers and horror movies in his storied career. But when he took a stab at making a musical that modernizes The Phantom of the Opera, he showed just how flexible a director he was.

The range of musical styles featured in this dazzling yet cynical take on the music industry is incredibly varied, from 50s-style rock to heartfelt piano ballads and Beach Boys-style pop songs. Phantom of the Paradise runs the gamut as poor old Winslow is subjected to all kinds of torment at the hands of slimy music guru Swan, played by musician Paul Williams.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a horror musical phenomenon only matched by one other movie on this list. It’s designed from the ground up to be an audiovisual spectacle, as well as a delightfully camp extravaganza.

It helps that it has the strait-laced Brad and Janet (Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon) coming up against the lurid and creepy duo of Tim Curry’s Doctor Frank-N-Furter and Richard O’Brien’s Riff Raff. The chalk and cheese dynamic soon melts away until all are pure goopy horny cheddar.

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017)

I’m such a fan of this teeny sub-genre because it gives the movies a life long after you watch them. The soundtracks are earworms that ensure you will return with a renewed fondness. Anna and the Apocalypse is perhaps my favorite example of that.

There is no soundtrack I have had on repeat more in the past five years than the one to John McPhail’s twisted high school musical. The film’s oddly accurate look at life in a UK school is a surprise, but the set piece song and dance numbers tap into all kinds of emotions. From the Innuendo-laden It’s That Time of Year, the oblivious joy of Turning My Life Around to the pain and sadness of I Will Believe, this festive zombie movie deserves to be in the same company as our next entry.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

The spooky giant that can exist in two seasonal periods. The Nightmare Before Christmas is a movie that deserves respect for how much cultural impact it has managed to have as a celebration of both Halloween and Christmas.

It’s a pretty loose story that probably doesn’t earn its iconic central romance, but I suppose it’s a case of ”who cares?” That absolutely majestic soundtrack and arresting stop-motion animation do the heavy lifting. Plus, it gave us that Blink-182 line!

The Happiness of the Katakuris (2001)

I really like Takashi Miike. He makes oddball violent nonsense as Ichi the Killer one minute, then makes something as chilling and poignant as Audition the next. Much like De Palma, doing a musical feels like a barmy choice but ends up making some strange sense.

The Happiness of the Katakuris is less about being a set of catchy tunes and choreography than most entries on this list. However, it’s such a deliciously odd and dark musical experience that could only come from someone as eccentric as Miike.