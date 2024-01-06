Before director Jaume Collet-Sera was drafted into making ugly, big-budget, CGI-heavy blockbusters like Black Adam and Jungle Cruise, he was best known for his wonderfully trashy thrillers with Liam Neeson (Unknown, Non-Stop, Run All Night, and The Commuter), not to mention his incredible horror movie Orphan. But before all of that, his movie career began with the remake of House of Wax starring Paris Hilton. On its face this is a pretty standard slasher, but as with all of Collet-Sera’s movies before Jungle Cruise, House of Wax has that extra…something…that makes it compelling viewing.