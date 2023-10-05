A viral hit unlike any we’d seen in cinemas before, The Blair Witch Project’s internet marketing was so good—directors Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez even launched a website documenting fake police reports and interviews about the case—that the movie really did spark debates about the authenticity of the footage. But beyond all that, Blair Witch is still just downright scary all these years later, no matter how many times you sit down to watch it. Told from a first-person perspective, you’re a voyeur watching what basically amounts to a slow-burn snuff film, as the monster in the woods first divides our doomed trio, then drives them mad, and finally leads them to her cabin where they face an unknowable fate. If you like to start your Halloween season with a big scare, there are few better movies.

It’s not Halloween until I watch… Angel Heart

The spooky season, for me, begins with Angel Heart. Mind you, I may watch it in the middle of June, but it will set off a binge of deep psychological satanic horror that will last until Christmas. Every year, I follow Mickey Rourke’s Harry Angel from his private detective’s office on 23rd Street, down to Coney Island, and off to New Orleans for the all-consuming thrill of dread. But be warned: most horror films will pale in comparison, leading viewers to a deeper dive into demonic terror looking for a more potent dose. There are none. Angel Heart is horror perfection.

Made by master storyteller Alan Parker, the devil is in the details, and they are always shrouded in a corner, framed by burnt color coding, and teasing foreshadowing. Robert De Niro’s Louis Cyphre is a Mephistophelian marvel, which is a mouthful in Manhattan, whose very presence tingles with the charge of sinister energy. He invokes the most evil parts of Martin Scorsese for a charismatic and seditiously seductive overseer. Charlotte Rampling brings ice cold, dead-eyed menace to her Margaret Krusemark, alias Madame Zora, alias the Witch of Wellesley, the debutante with the ceremonial dagger, and the right hand of a convicted murderer, cut off while his neck was still in the noose. But the most damning temptation is the young voodoo priestess Epiphany Proudfoot (Lisa Bonet), the true victim and lost salvation.

The private detective signed on for a simple missing person case, a golden-throated singer who skipped out on a personal contract, and gets dragged so deep in the muck that the audience feels dirty. As Johnny Favorite rides the elevator to perdition, we are more than scared. It feels like we’ve sinned. – Tony Sokol

It’s not Halloween until I watch… Ed Wood

Is Ed Wood about Halloween? No. Does it deal in the supernatural? Nope. Is it even a horror movie?!? Absolutely not. And it’s a true story that doesn’t feature a single murder or even an investigation into an alleged paranormal happening? Correct. Yet despite all of these apparent strikes against it, Ed Wood, perhaps more than any of Tim Burton’s other work (and that’s saying something), evokes the shadowy, creepy, yet also strangely warm and nostalgic feelings that often go along with the season.

Not a horror movie, but a movie about and for people who love horror movies, Burton’s black and white masterpiece isn’t a rehabilitation of the reputation of the alleged “worst director of all time” (we disagree), but a sympathetic portrait of the outsiders who try their damnedest to fit into a world that simply isn’t theirs. Lit to resemble the kind of shadowy B-picture that would populate broadcast TV late nights in October, Ed Wood is a celebration of the wonder of weird, contrasting the bright daylight of its 1950s Hollywood with the creepy nights where the titular director would shoot his lousy movies with borrowed props and an assortment of freaks, misfits, and outcasts in front of and behind the camera.