Merlin is true family TV, with enough character drama to interest adults, and plenty of fun and action to entertain older kids. It is also high fantasy, and features John Hurt as the voice of a dragon, which is quite something. But the invention of a law against magic keeps the fantastical elements constrained, since all the magical characters have to hide their powers, and for the first four seasons Anthony Head’s somewhat grim Uther makes sure everyone is constantly on their toes.

See also: The 1998 Hallmark mini-series Merlin features classic 1990s high fantasy and adventure, Miranda Richardson as a fairy queen, and Sam Neill as Merlin. If you enjoy a good bit of 90s cheese, this is a solid choice.

Merlin is available to stream on the BBC iPlayer in the UK

If You’re Looking for… High Fantasy

Excalibur (1981)

You’ll know you are looking at a shot from John Boorman’s Excalibur as soon as you see one because everything in this film is incredibly, ludicrously, shiny. The swords shine, the armour shines, the dresses sparkle and, of course, the magic spells involve sparkles. There is blood, but the armour still manages to gleam underneath it. It’s like JJ Abrams filmed the whole thing under a disco ball.

Rather than coming up with a story that combines elements of various Arthurian traditions, Boorman and co-writer Rospo Pallenburg’s script was based mainly on Thomas Malory’s Le Morte d’Arthur, which is one of the best known versions of the story. They had been working on an adaptation of The Lord of the Rings that never went ahead, and their commitment to an epic tone, as well as some of the imagery and set designs, was carried over from that project. We can only imagine what their Lord of the Rings might have looked like – Lothlórien would have been positively blinding…