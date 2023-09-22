



Life might be riddled with sweats, but the best dress shirts will still make you look and feel like a million bucks. Worn by itself or part of an ensemble with a suit or sports jacket, some dress shoes, and a sleek leather belt, a well-fitting shirt Supermans an outfit, swooping in to save the day (or night) with its crisp lines and powerful aesthetic.

But in the world of proper shirting, there’s so much to know. If you’re used to alpha sizing (small, medium, etc.), making the translation into neck and sleeve sizing can be confusing. Also, what’s the best type of dress shirt collar for your face or body type? And furthermore, what’s the deal with collar buttons?

Features to Look for When Shopping for Dress Shirts

First, a quick style 101 before diving into the best dress shirts and how to find them.

Dress Shirt Collar Styles

It’s easy to distinguish the difference between a button-up shirt and a button-down shirt; the former has no collar buttons while the latter does. But the level of formality? That all ties back to the collar style where you’d knot a tie. From the vintage vibes of club collars to the expansive elegance of spread collars, dress shirts have many varieties.

While each has its situational merits, it’s best to stick to either straight collar or spread collar shirts. The points of a straight collar fall just outside of the button placket on both sides whereas those of a spread collar fall a little wider. Both are classic and versatile, which makes them easy to wear in a variety of situations. The button-down collar is a similar variation, and it’s a great pick for more casual looks. Once you have some straight or spread collar dress shirts in your rotation, try experimenting with cutaway, wing, and band collars. They’ll add some flavor to your wardrobe choices.

Dress Shirt Fabric Types

Traditionally, the best men’s dress shirts have been made from cotton, linen, or blends of those fabrics. With the advent of modern fabric technology, many brands have also started to utilize synthetic materials like polyester in their dress shirts. Here’s what you need to know about the various fabric options before buying.

Cotton, the perennial favorite for dress shirts, is lauded for its soft feel against the skin and its versatility. From high-powered boardroom meetings to leisurely Sunday brunches, cotton dress shirts strike the right style chord. Cotton gets a bad rap in performance apparel because it absorbs moisture and sweat, but this is less of a concern for dress shirts (though cotton shirts can show sweat marks if things heat up). It’s plenty breathable for day-to-day wear, and it has a naturally comfortable feel that synthetics just can’t match.

Linen, a quintessential summer fabric, is woven from flax and offers exceptional breathability, making it a top choice for warmer climates. The downside? It wrinkles easily—a potential issue if you’re aiming for a crisp, professional look.

In recent years, synthetic fabrics have entered the fray. Polyester, with its moisture-wicking properties, helps keep you dry, while elastane adds stretchiness for enhanced freedom of movement. If flexibility is the goal, these are the best dress shirts for you. But synthetics don’t quite match the premium look and feel of cotton or linen. Hybrids do exist, however, and can be very nice-looking.

Dress Shirt Cuffs Styles

There are two primary dress shirt cuff styles to know about. The single cuff (a.k.a. barrel cuff) features sewn-in buttons and is easy to roll up. The double (or French) cuff, an often-lauded symbol of wealth, has an extra swatch of fabric that folds back and fastens with cufflinks or studs. Though the double cuff has traditionally been an integral part of the classic tuxedo ensemble, many guys now lean towards the ease of a single cuff. Unless you really love cufflinks and dress formally often, opt for dress shirts with single cuffs.

How to Wear Men’s Dress Shirts

When do you break out the big guns and don the dress shirt? The obvious answer is when you’re attending formal events: weddings, galas, award ceremonies, and similar occasions. But don’t feel the need to limit yourself to stuffy black-tie affairs. While the 9-to-5 uniform has taken a casual turn, a crisp dress shirt (blazer optional) can still turn heads in the office or elevate your look for an upscale dinner.

Every man needs a few good dress shirts in his arsenal. With special consideration given to collar style, fabrication, cuffs, and today’s trends, these are the best dress shirts for men

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The Best Men’s Dress Shirts of 2023