5. Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

The first several Castlevania games were fun, challenging, and downright iconic platformers. Like other game franchises introduced around the same time, Castlevania stayed that way throughout several console generations, but then Castlevania: Symphony of the Night turned the Castlevania experience on its head and helped invent a new genre.

Symphony of the Night took the Castlevania blueprint, polished it to a mirror sheen, and added RPG elements. Movement is more fluid than it’s ever been in the series, and the game is full of collectible items, spells, and abilities that can completely change the main character’s stats and strategies. The number of weapons players can find and equip is downright insane, almost as insane as the number of hidden rooms and item synergies players can discover on their own. In Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, defeating Dracula isn’t the goal, it’s figuring out new ways to make the hero broken and overpowered.

4. The Messenger

Many video games pay homage to console generations that came before. These titles adopt mechanics and graphics to complete the illusion that audiences are playing a retro video game. The Messenger is one such title. Well…at least that’s what it wants you to believe.

The Messenger starts as a simple 8-bit sidescroller that homages the original Ninja Gaiden, but The Messenger eventually shows its true 16-bit colors. Partway through the campaign, the game morphs into a time-twisting Metroidvania that has players swapping between different art styles to unlock new areas and items. This change gives players yet another reason to stick around. The other two are a killer soundtrack and witty dialogue that brings the narrative to life.

3. Dead Cells

Metroidvanias primarily focus on backtracking and utilizing special abilities to access new areas. Meanwhile, roguelikes are all about dying and trying again. These design philosophies sound like they should be at odds, but Dead Cells found a way to combine them.

In Dead Cells, players control an immortal blob that can possess bodies. Each time it dies, it revives, controls a new headless host, and starts all over again. Each run randomizes the level layout, and players are encouraged to explore every corner in order to acquire new weapons and powers they can use in subsequent sessions. And since death comes easily, they will constantly find new and exciting secrets and weapons. The developers have kept Dead Cells alive with constant updates and expansions, the latest of which includes enemies, items, and areas ripped straight from Castlevania.