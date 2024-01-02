Which is the best mini fridge? It’s an important question when a heatwave arrives and you want to have cold drinks on hand. Use them like a hotel mini-bar and they’re great for entertaining. But they can also be a smart solution for smaller kitchens, or for people who simply don’t need a large, energy-hungry refrigerator.

There are two main types. Thermoelectric fridges (employing the Peltier effect) are only suitable for chilling drinks and non-perishable goods. Compressor fridges are designed for refrigerating foods including vegetables, meat and dairy. They make more noise, which is something to remember if anyone will be sleeping near the unit.

When buying, check the capacity: go smaller for an easy-to-access table top fridge, or larger for an under-the-counter mini-fridge. (If storage is an issue, we recommend checking out our guide to the best fridge freezers.)

There are also specialist wine fridges, wine coolers and wine conditioners designed to keep bottles of fizz and white wine in the right conditions to preserve the taste. But here we’ve concentrated on the best all-rounders.

The best mini fridges, at a glance

Read on for the reviews in full

The best mini fridges

1. Smeg 50s Retro Mini Bar Fridge Cream FAB5LCR5

£779.99, Nisbets

Best overall