Ryunosuke Kamiki in Godzilla Minus One (Toho Studios)

Godzilla films are a dime a dozen. A Godzilla TV series is currently airing on Apple TV+, and another movie is approaching in spring 2024. But with each new instalment, the same gripe is often heard: “Why do the human characters suck!?” Despite an array of talented performers, such as Matthew Broderick, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Hiroki Hasegawa, or Millie Bobby Brown, the homo sapien lead characters of the acclaimed kaiju flicks always manage to underwhelm. However, all of that changed with 2023’s Godzilla Minus One, a motion picture where the humans were equally as compelling as a skyscraper-sized lizard that can shoot nuclear explosions out of its mouth.

Enter: Kōichi Shikishima, expertly acted by Ryunosuke Kamiki. Kōichi is a kamikaze pilot who, afraid of death, deserted his mission during the waning moments of World War II. Landed on the remote Odo island, preparing for the war to cease, Kōichi and a small garrison of troops are attacked by a dinosaur-like entity the locals call Godzilla. After narrowly surviving the encounter but failing to fight back, Kōichi returns home to Tokyo, plagued by his guilt. Kamiki portrays the minute details of a broken man perfectly. From the subtle horrors behind his eyes to the large outbursts of decreasing patriotism, Kamiki manages to effortlessly capture the essence of post-traumatic stress as the ghosts of war and Godzilla haunt Kōichi. Only a performance this captivating can fully engross the viewer in a grounded human story in a film dominated by a titanic monster stomping across the screen. Ryunosuke Kamiki persists in doing the unthinkable, outshining Godzilla in his movie, cementing himself as the catalyst behind Minus One.

Donnie Yen in John Wick Chapter 4 (Lionsgate)

Nobody in the year of our Lord 2023 should be surprised that Donnie Yen rules. The martial arts star has been making movies in his native Hong Kong since 1984, and he’s appeared in high profile American films such as Mulan, Rogue One, and Blade II. Likewise, the John Wick franchise has made a point of bringing in martial arts and action ringers, such as Mark Dacascos, Cecep Arif Rahman, and Yayan Ruhian in Chapter 3. In his first few moments in John Wick: Chapter 4, Yen seems to just serve an elder statesman role as Caine, the blind former assassin worried about his daughter.

Yen continues to let viewers dismiss him even late into the first act, in which Caine slurps down noodles while a battle breaks out in the Osaka Continental. Still munching on his noodles, Caine stumbles into the battle, blithely firing his gun at nothing in particular, But as soon as an assailant fires an arrow at him, Cain slides to the side with uncanny skill. From that moment on, Yen gives a full body performance, evoking laughs as he bobbles around the room and evoking awes when he executes a blinding kick. In a movie stuffed with great performances – including those of Reeves, Scott Adkins, and Shamier Anderson – Yen lights up the screen every time.