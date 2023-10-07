Fallen (1998)

The end of the millennium brought out some Satanic panic in some viewers, making movies about the devil briefly en vogue. The paranormal legal thriller The Devil’s Advocate and the Schwarzenegger vehicle End of Days both made back their budget, but the thriller Fallen fell through the cracks. Directed by Gregory Hoblit, a steady TV hand who had a hit with his film debut Primal Fear just a few years earlier, Fallen starred Denzel Washington as a cop on the trail of a serial killing demon.

The movie’s central conceit – that the demon spreads through touch – might sound silly to some and may account for Fallen’s cool box office reception. But Hoblit uses it to construct some incredibly tense sequences and for a satisfying, slightly twisty ending. Even better, Hoblit gets grounded performances from his excellent cast, which includes not only Washington, but also John Goodman, Elias Koteas, and Embeth Davidtz. Fallen failed to make back more than half its budget, but it still entertains anyone looking for a moody thriller with a supernatural edge.

The Iron Giant (1999)

Looking back now, it’s easy to understand why audiences skipped The Iron Giant. Kids movies tend to thrive on home media more than they do in theaters, and Warner Bros. put little to no marketing to it. Furthermore, the subject matter may have been a tough sell to some audiences, with adults dismissing it as sub-Disney fare and parents unsure about a cartoon with cursing and violence (however light). And so, The Iron Giant made only $31.3 million at the box office, less than its $50 million budget. It wasn’t until director Brad Bird became a household name with The Incredibles in 2004 that people went back and discovered his earlier work.

Looking at the movie now, it’s easy to understand why audiences have embraced The Iron Giant. The film’s anti-gun message only grows more resonant each year, as does its exploration of childhood and heroism. It boasts an excellent voice cast, including Vin Diesel as the giant, Eli Marienthal as the precocious Hogarth Hughes (his surname a wink to poet and The Iron Man author Ted Hughes), and a never-better Harry Connick Jr. as beatnick Dean. Between these performances, the pitch-perfect script by Bird and Tim McCanlies, and Bird’s excellent animation, The Iron Giant earns every tear that falls when the Giant says, “Superman.”

Fight Club (1999)

Yes, believe it or not, Fight Club flopped in theaters. Those of us around at the time might recall seeing Tyler Durden posters in every record store in every mall, or lining the walls of dorm rooms across the country, but that popularity came only after the movie was released to DVD. In a memorable package, designed to look like a plain brown parcel, the Fight Club home video release became a constant bestseller and launched the film into movie history. Based on a novel by Chuck Palahniuk, Fight Club remains a controversial movie, with some concerned that its themes too closely mirror fascist ideology.

Today, it’s hard to take that concern seriously. While Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt), the alter-ego of the unnamed Narrator (Edward Norton), does certainly espouse violence as a response to nihilism, his philosophy feels more and more ridiculous every year. As the film grows older, it’s easy to see the comedic and even romantic elements of the Jim Uhls script, accentuated by David Fincher’s perfect direction. Modern viewers will find something hopeful in the movie’s rejection of Durden’s reactionary politics and something almost sweet in the final image of the Narrator and Marla (Helena Bonham Carter).