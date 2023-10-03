Bursting with energy and ideas, as well as a clever third act twist involving the relationship of Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling), Barbie is a sharp metaphor for gender dynamics in the 21st century, as well as a genuinely funny comedy that’s found a large audience. The movie isn’t perfect, and not every joke or tonal switchback lands, but as a whole the film floats with an effervescence above its pink-pastel sands, particularly due to the performances of Robbie and Gosling, the latter of whom should be a genuine contender for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar. – DC

Available to rent on: Amazon, Apple (U.S. and UK)

BlackBerry

When it comes to the wavelet of films that came out this year retelling the origin story of, uh, brands (a list that includes Air, Tetris, Pinball, Flamin’ Hot, and, arguably, Barbie), this tiny Canadian indie made for $5 million may be the best of them all. Jay Baruchel is magnificent as Mike Lazaridis, the deeply nerdy, socially awkward genius who manages to create the BlackBerry and usher in a new era of mobile personal communication. Writer/director Matt Johnson plays his partner/best friend while Glenn Howerton is incendiary as Jim Balsillie, the businessman they hire as CEO of their company (Research In Motion), whose aggressive tactics both lift them up and ultimately bring them down.

Sharply written, highly intelligent, and incisive in its view of how money and greed can poison creativity and imagination at every turn, BlackBerry is also often hilarious, affectionately poking at both nerd culture and capitalist piggery. It’s probably the most fun you’ll have watching this kind of thing. With the BlackBerry itself now long gone, you won’t get the sensation of watching a two-hour commercial. – DK

Available to rent on: Amazon, Apple

Bottoms

Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott’s Shiva Baby was one of the real charming surprises during the hell year that was 2020: a Gen-Z comedy of cringe that reminded you why it was, in fact, horrifying to be surrounded by friends and family you hate. So seeing the pair team up again, and for a movie with a budget that could afford more than one location this time, seemed instantly like a winner. Nonetheless, the sheer demented ingenuity of Bottoms still caught us by surprise when we caught it at SXSW in March, and its reputation has only grown since. After all, how many other comedies feature an LGBTQ+ after-school fight club?