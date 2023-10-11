Black Friday isn’t officially starting until the day following Thanksgiving, but why wait if you don’t have to? Early Black Friday deals are underway with Amazon’s October Prime Day, which is officially called Prime Big Deal Days. It lasts through Wednesday, October 11. Name difference aside, it’s still full of excellent deals that’ll help you get ahead of holiday shopping that’s typically put off until later. The best deals are accessible only with an Amazon Prime subscription, which is free for 30 days if you’re a new subscriber, or $14.99 per month if you aren’t.

This page is where you’ll find the best deals on Amazon in one place, and it’ll be updated regularly. But this isn’t our only resource. If you want to know about deals happening at other retailers, we’ve got you right here with the best early Black Friday deals. Looking for something specific? Check out our curated recommendations of the best board game deals, best toy deals, Magic: The Gathering deals, D&D deals, and video game deals under $40.

Best October Prime Day 2023 board game and tabletop deals

Tokaido Prices taken at time of publishing.

Free-for-All 2022, which includes enough learn-to-play decks for up to five people, is $34.99 (was $54)

Marvel Legends – The West Coast Avengers Collection of 5 figures is for the discriminating Marvel action figure collector, letting you flex your knowledge of ’80s superhero groups. And yes, that’s a Hank Pym figure — not Ant-Man, not Giant-Man, just a scientist in a jumpsuit in the $87.49 collection (was $124.99)

Buy $100 of PlayStation Store gift cards, get a $10 Amazon digital credit by clipping the on-page coupon

Diablo 4 for PS5 is $49.99 (was $69.99)

Elden Ring for PS5 is $39.99 (was $59.99)

Street Fighter 6 is $42.73 (was $59.99). Built for fans of the series as well as newcomers, Street Fighter 6 is a stylish, approachable, yet deep fighter. Beyond its standard matches, it includes an open-world game where you’ll meet Street Fighter legends, like Chun-Li, Ryu, and more.



Street Fighter 6 Prices taken at time of publishing. The latest version of Street Fighter for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC is the best (and biggest one) yet. Hop in for a great time, even if you’re a beginner.

The Baseus power bank with 30,000 mAh capacity and a 65 W peak charging speed is $63.99 (was $79.99) after you click the coupon on the product page

Razer’s DeathAdder V2 Pro is on sale for just $58.99, an awesome price considering how comfortable this wireless mouse is to use. It’s normally $129.99.

Genki’s Covert Dock for Switch and Steam Deck is $47.99 (was $59.99). This tiny adapter can serve as a full replacement for your Switch’s dock. It features a USB-C port, an HDMI port, and one USB-A port.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wired gaming headset is one of the best-sounding models available, and it’s $174.99 — a rare discount from its normal $249.99 price. This model is compatible with PC, PlayStation, Mac, and Switch.

Acer’s 4 TB Predator M.2 2280-sized SSD is $189.99 (was $249.99). This SSD GM7000 meets the PS5’s speed standard, not to mention PC.

Secretlab is running discounts on several of its chairs. By clicking the coupon on their product pages, you can get up to $100 off Titan 2020 models, the Omega, and multiple sizes of the Titan Evo. Its NeueChair is up to $55 off.



Backbone One USB-C phone controller Prices taken at time of publishing. Whether you have an iPhone 15 or the latest Android phone, the Backbone One is the best gaming controller you can buy for it. It stretches around your phone without taking away your charging and audio port.

