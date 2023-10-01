



This article was produced in partnership with Outpost Makers

Fall, more so than any other season, is when your true personal style comes to life. In winter, your outfits are cloaked in a coat and summer has a steady rotation of shorts and tees. When autumn strikes, you get to layer items and really play with colors, patterns, and textures. That’s where the Outpost Makers line from Buckle stands at the ready.

Buckle is already a one-stop shop for men with its extensive selection of jeans in a massive array of fits, sizes, and styles. It’s all in the details and fit. You can take your pick from Relaxed, Slim Straight, Slim Taper cuts, and much more—all with a pleasing range of washes to suit every preference.

And while denim is a foundational piece in every outfit for fall, the Outpost Makers line can help you round out the rest of your wardrobe, too, with rugged-yet-refined henleys, vests, flannels, and more.

Top Fall Pieces From the Outpost Makers Line

Outpost Makers has a brand ethos centered on the idea that great style is simple (“style, simplified,” according to Buckle). It’s all too easy to chase trends. We like to stay true to timeless menswear staples.

Outpost Makers fits the bill, whether you’re making a weekend coffee run or heading out on a road trip to see the best of fall’s foliage.

1. Original Stretch Jean

Because it all starts with denim, invest in the Outpost Makers Original Stretch Jean in a dark-blue wash. It’s put-together enough to feel appropriate for your 9-to-5, yet also comfortable and casually cool enough for weeknight dinners and weekend hangs.

[$89.95; buckle.com]

2. Brushed Knit Henley

No pair of jeans is ready for the laidback limelight without the right supporting cast, like the Outpost Makers Brushed Knit Henley. With its sporting roots and handsome three-placket design, the henley is a flattering piece on any guy. This option features marled texture for visual intrigue with stretch fabric for a comfortable finish as a base layer or on its own.

[$49.95; buckle.com]

3. Canvas Vest

Fall outings (a visit to a brewery, cider mill, or parking lot tailgate) call for an added layer of warmth—and style points, of course. We love Outpost Makers Canvas Vest for its quilted design, roomy hip pockets, and warm plaid inner lining. Plus, a vest can bridge the gap between seasons when you value range of movement and a touch of warmth without overdoing it. Just like the rest of the Outpost Makers line, this piece is affordably priced, effortlessly cool, and made to be mixed and matched.

[$69.95; buckle.com]

4. Waffle Knit Hoodie

One of the best parts about getting dressed for fall, and one of the best parts about the Outpost Makers line, is bringing back more heft and texture to your wardrobe. Consider the Outpost Makers Waffle Knit Hoodie. The cotton-poly, waffle-knit fabric is insulating for brisk days and nights, while the zip hood design adds protection and warmth.

[$49.95; buckle.com]

5. Slim Straight Stretch Pants

Just like an Oktoberfest beer on a cool fall night, the Outpost Makers Slim Straight Stretch Pants is always the right call. The stretchy cotton-blend fabric moves with you in comfort and style. Pack it for casual hikes and ambling about town on your next weekend getaway; the khaki color is well-suited to fall foliage.

[$79.95; buckle.com]

6. Relaxed Straight Stretch Jean

It always pays to have a pair of timeless blue jeans in your closet. The Outpost Makers Relaxed Straight Stretch Jean delivers classic Buckle comfort in a more easygoing fit in case you prefer a touch more room.

[$89.95; buckle.com]

7. Heathered Henley

The Outpost Makers Heathered Henley delivers utility and easy styling when you’re watching football in your favorite sports bar or stadium.

[$42.95; buckle.com]

8. Brushed Flannel Shirt

There’s no denying the appeal of a flannel shirt and Outpost Makers offers up a seriously hard-working option. The Brushed Flannel Shirt gets the details right, starting with 100 percent cotton flannel that’s incredibly soft. Plus, the two front-button pockets turn this into a workshirt in a cinch.

[$54.95; buckle.com]

9. Original Taper Stretch Pants

Everything matches dark-wash, mid-rise Original Taper Stretch Pants. It’s a look that practically shouts fall, particularly if teamed with tan or dark brown leather captoe boots.

[$79.95; buckle.com]

10. Brushed Plaid Shirt

Outpost Makers isn’t done shaking up your fall flannel shirt rotation. The Brushed Plaid Flannel Shirt has a handsome grey, orange, and black combination perfect for fall. It’s easy to layer over a white T-shirt, as well as buttoned up beneath a navy blazer.

[$49.95; buckle.com]

11. Henley Sweater

On especially blustery days, the Outpost Makers Henley Sweater takes the classic henley and turns it into a ready-for-anything button sweater with a ribbed collar. It’s just the thing to stay cozy, calm, and collected through winter.

[$69.95; buckle.com]