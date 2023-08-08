Neill Blomkamp’s Gran Turismo marks Orlando Bloom‘s first major movie since 2014’s The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies. Bloom has starred in or appeared in various projects since then, including the TV series Carnival Row, but nothing of this magnitude.

We decided to look back on his film portfolio and highlight a few of his best roles. Here they are, listed by release date:

The Lord of the Rings (2001-2003) – Legolas

I watch Peter Jackson’s dazzling The Lord of the Rings trilogy every year, and it never gets old.

Bloom is perfectly cast as Legolas, the kick-ass elf warrior who joins the Fellowship to destroy the One Ring. He’s effortlessly cool, cunning, and brave, yes, but also more multifaceted than your average hero. Legolas’ relationship with the dwarf Gimli gives him a compelling character arc, while several standout sequences prevent the elf from fading into the background, even as the films progressively shift the story’s focus.

Oh yeah, and The Hobbit films also exist. But let’s move on, shall we?

Black Hawk Down (2001) – Blackburn

Bloom’s role in Black Hawk Down is relatively minor but significant. As the very young Blackburn, he bursts onto the screen with a lot of enthusiasm. However, his character is discarded early on after a routine military operation goes awry, resulting in a chaotic situation in Mogadishu. He certainly leaves an impression during his brief screen time.

Pirates of the Caribbean (2003-2007) – Will Turner

No, the later Pirates films don’t count. While I don’t consider Gore Verbinski’s original trilogy classics, they still offer the kind of old-school breezy fun sorely lacking in modern-day blockbusters.

Bloom essentially plays the straight man to Johnny Depp’s iconic Jack Sparrow. He delivers a strong performance, infusing Will Turner with charisma and unapologetic nobility. No, Turner doesn’t come close to matching Legolas in terms of legendary movie characters. But the fact that he remains memorable even alongside perhaps one of the most recognizable characters in movie history is a victory in itself.

Also, how many actors can claim two highly successful franchises throughout their careers? Bloom may not have reached megastar status like Harrison Ford, Denzel Washington, or Johnny Depp, but he enjoyed a solid run at the top of the charts for nearly a decade.

Troy (2004) – Paris

After establishing himself as the noble Legolas in LOTR and the heroic Will Turner in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Bloom effectively played against type in Wolfgang Petersen’s sword-and-sandals epic Troy. The actor delivers perhaps his best performance as the brash, brave, but ultimately cowardly Paris, a young man too consumed by love to grasp the consequences of his actions—well, it’s Diane Kruger. I get it. Nevertheless, his ill-fated love affair triggers a brutal war at the gates of Troy, where heroes like surfer bro Achilles (Brad Pitt) and stoic Hector (Eric Bana) engage in stunningly choreographed combat.

Bloom holds his own against the larger-than-life performances of Pitt and Bana and seizes a few crucial scenes that allow him to showcase his acting prowess. He deserved more roles of this caliber, where he could exhibit his skills without bearing the entire weight of the film.

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) – Balian de Ibelin

Hollywood attempted to propel Bloom into stardom in 2005 with roles in Cameron Crowe’s misguided Elizabethtown and Ridley Scott’s epic Kingdom of Heaven. Unfortunately, both films underperformed at the box office.

Nonetheless, Kingdom of Heaven found a new life on home video following the release of Scott’s Director’s Cut, which added nearly an hour of additional content to enrich essential character arcs and imbue the 12th-century adventure with greater emotional depth. And yes, the new cut is impressive. Featuring some of Scott’s finest direction and exceptionally crafted set pieces, Kingdom of Heaven soars on the strength of William Monahan’s solid screenplay. While some may take issue with the narrative shortcuts that place Bloom’s Balian de Ibelin in extraordinary circumstances, I’m forgiving of these plot conveniences given the story’s expansive scope. It’s a big-picture tale.

Bloom’s performance is decent but unexceptional. He looks the part and broods with the best of them, yet I never fully buy into his portrayal of Balian. It’s not terrible—his performance is serviceable, getting the job done—but a more compelling actor would have elevated the film to even greater heights.

As it stands, Kingdom of Heaven: The Director’s Cut ranks as the fourth-best film in Bloom’s career, following the LOTR trilogy. Scott at least offered him a chance to showcase his talents, which is why this makes our list as one of the best Orlando Bloom movies.