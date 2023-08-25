PC gaming controller FAQs









William Antonelli/Insider







How much should I expect to spend on a PC gaming controller?

PC controllers tend to retail at three different price points.

Budget controllers cost between $25 and $40. These controllers usually require a wired connection and don’t have extra features like paddle buttons or input customization. Depending on the brand, they might also be made with cheaper plastic.

Standard PC gaming controllers retail at around $70. They’ll have grippy handles and joysticks, tactile buttons, and usually include a few special features, like customizable controls and extra buttons. Most can be played wirelessly.

High-end controllers cost around $180. Controllers that expensive will have all the great features of a standard controller, but usually include interchangeable components and incredibly sleek designs. They’re also built with sturdy plastic, rubber, or metal.

But which kind of controller should you buy? In my experience, a standard PC gaming controller — around $70 — is perfect for most gamers. Premium controllers are nice, but they come with a big jump in price that the extra features rarely make up for.

Do all wireless controllers use Bluetooth? What is 2.4GHz?

These days, Bluetooth is the most common way that wireless devices connect to each other. But although many of the best PC controllers for gaming do offer a Bluetooth option, most connect using a different kind of wireless signal called 2.4GHz.

2.4GHz signals are stronger than Bluetooth, and transfer your button inputs faster. This makes 2.4GHz great for certain genres, like fighting games, that demand quick inputs. You also don’t need to mess around with confusing Bluetooth menus — you can just plug the included USB dongle into your computer, turn on the controller, and start playing.

Before buying a controller, check whether it uses Bluetooth, 2.4GHz, or both.

What are trigger locks or trigger switches?

Many newer PC gaming controllers have special switches on the back called trigger locks. Flipping these switches lets you change how far you need to press the trigger buttons before they register an input.

By default, the triggers will be unlocked, or set to “analog” mode. This means that the triggers have a full range of motion, and can track exactly how much pressure you’re putting on them. The most common use for this feature is in racing games — the harder you press the trigger, the harder you jam your foot down on the gas pedal.

When you flip the switches to lock the triggers, you’re setting them to “digital” mode. Digital triggers don’t move very far, and only track whether you’re pressing them at all. They’re not pressure-sensitive. This is great in shooting games, where you need to press the triggers as fast as possible.

Can I use a console controller on my PC?

If you already own a gaming console, you can definitely use the controller that comes with it.

Nearly all wireless controllers can connect to your PC using Bluetooth. Just put them into pairing mode and open your PC’s Bluetooth menu to search for connections. And if that doesn’t work, just connect the controller to your computer using a USB cable. It should connect immediately.

Although we don’t recommend them as the best PC controller for gaming, both the official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and PlayStation DualSense/DualShock are also solid PC gamepads. And the standard Xbox controller is specifically designed to work with both Xbox and PC.

Depending on how you play your games, you might need to configure the gamepad’s controls to work with your PC. Steam should automatically sense what kind of controller you have, but other platforms like Xbox Game Pass might not.

The only console controllers that you can’t use are old ones. If your console controller was made before the seventh console generation (in other words, before the Wii, PS3, and Xbox 360), you’ll need to buy a special adapter to use it with your PC. And if you’re trying to connect your Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Cons, you’ll likely have to use each Joy-Con as a separate controller.