Contributor: Bree Grant

Father’s Day is just under a month away and it’s time to treat dear old dad to something special. To help you out, we’ve put together a list of Father’s Day gift ideas that aren’t just socks and jocks. While we have included those classics in our list, we figured you might want to spoil the man rotten as well.

FYI: Father’s Day falls on Sunday, September 3 this year for those who need a reminder. If you need to pop your present in the post, you better order one, stat.

Now, onto the gift ideas.

The best Father’s Day 2023 gift ideas for tech-savvy dads

If you’ve got a bigger budget, or you plan on pooling together some cash with your siblings (and hopefully mum), then why not treat dad to a fancy new piece of tech?

Whether he’s a gamer or an outdoorsman, we think one of the best gifts for dad that he’d really appreciate is the PowerPack Universal portable charger. This fancy five-in-one charger is designed for dads that are always on the go. Whether they’re constantly on work trips or spend a bit of time hiking, this device will ensure they’ll have no excuse for having a dead battery.

Otherwise, why not brighten dear old dad’s office with a set of Nanoleaf smart lights that he can customise to his liking, or if you’re feeling generous, grab him a robotic lawn mower so he’ll never have to worry about having a well-maintained yard again.

The best fashion and grooming gift ideas for Father’s Day 2023

If your dad is still using those three-in-one shampoo, conditioner and body washes, Lord help him. Let’s get that situation under control and treat him to some grooming necessities, such as Frasé skincare for men. It’ll work wonders for papa’s tired complexion, ensuring his skin is baby smooth and free from that post-shave breakout.

Otherwise, if he actually looks forward to a pair of jocks every year, why not grab him an underwear subscription? That’s right, you can organise to get a pair of undies sent to his door every month thanks to Knobby. You can choose between your standard trunk or long leg and receive an eclectic new design as often as you think he needs it. It’s the Father’s Day gift that just keeps on giving.

The best Father’s Day 2023 gift ideas for foodies

So dad loves a bevvy, maybe even a succulent meal. In that case, we’ve got a bunch of great gifts for dad, whether he loves cooking up a storm of the barbie, or he’s a man with a refined taste for wine.

One of our top picks is from The Standard Squeeze, which might look like your average water bottle, but is actually designed to stop your old man from pouring more than what he should for a standard drink. These bottles can be filled up to 1L with any beverage you desire, whether it’s alcoholic or not, but will allot only the perfect 30ml into its drinking chamber when you squeeze the bottom. Then you can either pour it into a cup or drink straight from the bottle. Magic.

We’ve also found a fancy LG wine fridge as well as a bunch of delicious hampers that we know dad will love.