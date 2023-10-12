When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

We’re now in the last hours of Amazon’s Prime Day deal event, ending at midnight tonight. Still, we’re tracking the best Prime Day deals on clothing, shoes, and accessories up until the very end.

Prime Big Deal Days comes at the perfect moment when sweaters, denim, and flannel are in season. We’ve spotted great low prices on designs from Amazon’s The Drop partnership with global fashion influencers — like a maxi sweater dress set for 56% off and a chic cropped blazer that’s 51% off right now. And if you’re shopping the men’s section, there are plenty of discounts on jackets, jeans, boots, and more, with deals from Levi’s, Calvin Klein, and Champion.

For even more ways to finesse your look on a budget, see our guide to the best Amazon Prime Day beauty deals. We’re also closely monitoring the best Prime Day deals over on our live blog, including deep discounts on TVs, home goods, and more.

The best Prime Day deals on women’s clothing







LILLUSORY Women’s 2 Piece Oversized Matching Set



This cozy chic sweater set has a slouchy oversized look and be worn as a pair or as separates. For Prime Day it’s over half off and at its lowest Amazon price we’ve seen on this style yet.







Alexander Del Rossa Womens Long Sleeve Knit Pajamas Set



Pajamas make a great gift, whether you’re buying it for a friend or just treating yourself to a little coziness. This sleep set is available in a bunch of fun colors and patterns, including floral designs and vibrant hues.







AUTOMET Women’s Puffer Vest



A puffer vest works as a layer for regulating your core temperature when you’re between climates. This style has spacious pockets and is available on Prime Day for nearly half off. On select colorways, you can get an additional 30% off by clipping the on-page coupon.







AUTOMET Women’s Casual Plaid Shacket



A plaid shacket has the versatility to be worn solo or layered with fall outerwear. On Prime Day, this style is on sale for the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon in the last month.

The best Prime Day deals on men’s clothing







Cole Haan Men’s Classic Wool Long Twill



One Insider Reviews style editor has worn her Cole Haan wool coat for multiple seasons, and the men’s version is sure to be a wardrobe staple for those who prefer a boxier cut. Its price has been slashed by over $200 for Prime Day.







Champion Men’s Powerblend Fleece Crewneck



Champion’s Powerblend fleece crewneck is pre-shrunk, so it’s sure to be a great fit upon first wear. This athleisure style is available for up to 25% this Prime Day, a notable deal compared to recent sale prices. Price may vary depending on size.







Champion Men’s Powerblend Fleece Joggers



To complete your athleisure look is a super soft pair of Champion joggers that taper off and style easily with sneakers or tucked into boots. This pair is available for 51% off for Prime Day, a considerable discount compared to recent sales on this style.







Levi’s Men’s 505 Regular Fit Jeans



We love Levis — not just because they fit well and are a classic — but also because they last a super long time. These stylish and durable jeans are available in both regular and tall fits.







Carhartt Men’s Loose Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt



Carhartt’s durable lifestyle clothing make great wardrobe basics, and an essential quality tee is foundation to a cool, casual outfit. For Prime Day this 100% cotton loose fitting T-shirt is priced just above the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this style.







Champion Men’s Pullover Hoodie



This sporty classic is a timeless streetwear piece that is just as cozy as it is cool. It’s best to buy this on sale, and right now select colorways and sizes are over 50% off.







2(X)IST Mens Essential Cotton Slim Fit Deep V Neck T-Shirt 3-Pack



It’s always a great time to stock up on undershirts, especially with fall right around the corner. The necks on these are super deep, so you won’t have to worry about your undershirt peeking out from the neck of your sweater. Right now, these are over 40% off.

The best Prime Day deals on women’s shoes







The Drop Women’s Francine Clog



Clogs have been a fall style statement since the ‘70s, and are still in season today. This pair is on sale for under $50 during Prime Big Deal Days.







Adidas Women’s AlphaEdge +



One of Adidas’ most popular street style-inspired running shoe has a sleek silhouette and the cushiony support to go the distance. This deal places the pair at its lowest price we’ve seen in the last month.







The Drop Women’s Sean Suede Over-The-Knee Boot



These tall, sleek suede boots from The Drop provide a little lift with a 2” heel that’s still walkable. They come in brown or black and are on sale for about $20 off their usual price.







Vivianly Women’s Lace Up Chunky Heel Strappy Sandals



These open toe sandals have a chunky 2.75 inch heel and a strappy silhouette that wraps around the lower calf. This style comes in nine colors to match with whatever going-out outfit you pair it with. For Prime Day this pair is on sale for just over 50% off, a couple dollars over the lowest price we’ve seen them in the last month.







Vepose Women’s Ankle Combat Booties



These low rise faux leather combat booties give a slight edge to your outfit and provide great traction with a no-slip rubber sole and small heel. This pair are usually over $100, but for Prime Day they’re marked down over half off.







ZGR Women’s Canvas High Top Sneakers



These sneakers bear an uncanny resemblance to a popular style of lace-up high tops, at an even more affordable price. Even at a small discount of 20% off on Prime Day, they’re a budget friendly alternative to the real deal.

The best Prime Day deals on men’s shoes







Dr. Martens Unisex Adult Chelsea Boots



The classic Chelsea boot is a fall style staple, and this versatile pair are just what the doctor ordered. They’re on sale for Prime Day for over $40 off their usual price.







Adidas Men’s Kaptir 2.0 Running Shoe



The Adidas Kaptir 2.0 is a lightweight running-inspired sneaker with a cushioned midsole and a sporty silhouette for athleisurely comfort. On Prime Day this pair is marked down over $6 cheaper than its average Amazon price.







KEEN Men’s Brixen Waterproof Slip On Mules



The ultimate dad shoe from Keen has a waterproof nubuck leather exterior and multidirectional traction on the soles. While we’ve seen this pair priced lower before, select sizes are at a deep discount for Prime Day.







Clarks Men’s Tilden Walk Oxford



A classic black leather Oxford from Clarks that can suit any formal occasion with a comfortable Ortholite footbed. This style is more than half off on Prime Day and priced $15 cheaper than its average Amazon price point.







Lacoste Men’s Concours Driving Loafer



Lacoste’s comfortable Concours driving loafers are made soft leather and are easy to slip on with a pair of chinos or slacks. On Prime Day, select sizes and colors are marked down to nearly $40 cheaper than its average Amazon price on select sizes. Be sure to clip the coupon on the page for the full deal.







Drycode Men’s Hunting Boots



Whether you’re out on the trails and need protection from the elements or are simply a fan of the hunting camo print, these boots provide excellent traction and feature steel shanks for added stability. They’re discounted on Prime Day for over half off.







Bronax Pillow Slides



These Amazon-favorite Pillow Slides provide a cloudlike cushion for slipping on to wear around the house. This pair comes in a wide array of colors and are on sale for the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this style.

The best Prime Day deals on women’s accessories







Marc Jacobs The Medium Tote Bag



This tote bag is one of the it bags of the past year. The super durable Marc Jacobs piece has spawned a ton of dupes — but you can get the real thing in a rare deal on Amazon Prime Day.







Dooney & Bourke Pebble Grain Drawstring



This stylish drawstring bag from Dooney & Bourke’s Pebble Grain leather collection has four pockets and a key hook inside. For Prime Day, this purse is on sale for over $100 off its usual price tag.







JW PEI Women’s Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag



The little Gabbi bag has a ruched vegan leather exterior made from recycled plastic bottles and has been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid and Megan Fox. For day one of Prime Day, it’s on sale for the lowest Amazon price we’ve seen offered in the last year.

The best Prime Day deals on men’s accessories







Adidas Men’s 3-Stripe Crew Socks (3-Pair)



Let’s be honest, everyone always needs more socks. Get this 3-pack for nearly half off. Each pair works out to around $2.50, which is a great deal for Adidas socks.







Npqquan Knit Beanie (3-pack)



This 3 pack of beanies lets you change up your look on a whim while protecting your ears from harsh cold. Right now Amazon is offering them for just 2¢ above the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this bundle.







Telena Belt Bag



A belt bag is a must-have when you’re traveling since it keeps your essentials close to your chest. This one is over half off — the lowest price we’ve seen it.

The best Prime Day deals on kids’ clothing







Pursky Children’s Hooded Warm Puffer Vest



A warm, fuzzy hooded vest makes for a stylish outer layer on brisk mornings that turn into sunny afternoons. This one comes in several colorways and is on sale for the remainder of Prime Day at nearly $10 off.







Gap Baby Girls’ Cozy Leggings



These soft, plush leggings from GAP Baby come in six fun colors and prints. It’s great to stock up for mixing and matching while they’re on sale for just $2 more than the lowest price on Amazon we’ve seen all year.

The best Prime Day deals on kids’ shoes







Crocs Unisex-Child Ralen Lined Clog



Crocs are a sensible footwear choice for all ages. children’s Crocs has a fuzzy lining so they can be worn through the colder months. This is the lowest Amazon price we’ve seen in the past year on this pair.







Deer Stags Greenpoint Jr. Loafer



These faux leather all-black loafers by Deer Stag have an easy slip on design and can be worn with school uniforms or to formal events. For Prime Day this pair is on sale for close to its lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon in the last year.







New Balance Unisex-Child 680 V6 Lace-up Running Shoe



The 680 V6s are running sneakers with all the technical ability of New Balance adults’ shoes for children. This pair has breathable mesh lining and a supportive, flexible insole for wearing on active days. For Prime Day, they’re on sale for the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon in the last month.

