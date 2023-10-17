We receive free products and receive commissions through our links. See disclosures page.

Everybody’s talking about gut health these days, which means probiotics are finally getting the attention some of us felt they deserved all along. Probiotics are like the “good guys” in your gut — they’re helpful bacteria that hang out with other tiny creatures like bacteria, fungi, viruses, and protozoa in your large intestine to help maintain a balanced microbiome. Probiotics, either from fermented foods or supplements or both, can support smoother digestion and enhanced immune health.

Our Breaking Muscle team, including certified personal trainers, nutrition experts, competitive Olympic weightlifters, and other highly credentialed individuals, have tested 20 of the most popular probiotic supplements so you can feel confident when you’re comparing similar-looking products online.

As a registered dietitian and nutrition writer who’s no stranger to providing education about probiotics, I’ve combined my knowledge of nutrition with their product feedback to offer you an extensive guide delving into the best probiotics for women.

Medical disclaimer: This article is intended for educational and informational purposes only. It is not intended as a substitute for medical advice. For health advice, contact a licensed healthcare provider.

How We Chose the Best Probiotic for Women

Our selection of top probiotics for women was determined by analyzing specific strains, live bacteria quantity, and the pricing of each product. Additionally, our first-hand testing of 20 probiotics enabled us to learn more about them from a customer perspective. To identify the best options, we combined our experiences with reviews from verified customers, assessing factors like taste, ease of swallowing, scent, and any potential side effects.

Additionally, we took brand reputation and credibility into account, giving preference to those with transparent labeling and third-party testing. Our goal is to offer candid reviews that empower women to make well-informed choices when selecting a probiotic supplement.

Our Top Picks for the Best Probiotic for Women

Best Probiotic for Women Overall: Ritual Synbiotic+



Ritual Synbiotic+

4.5 Number of servings: 30

30 Cost per serving: $1.80

$1.80 Form: Delayed-release capsule

Delayed-release capsule Strains: Two

Two CFU count: 11 billion Check Price

Pros Contains prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotic

11 billion colony-forming units of live strain probiotics

No refrigeration necessary

Delayed-release capsule

Third-party tested Cons Not available on Amazon

More expensive than other options that cost less than $1.00 per serving

Automatically signs you up for a subscription when you make a purchase

Ritual Synbiotic+ is a three-in-one supplement, containing prebiotics, probiotics, and a postbiotic. It’s made with traceable, gluten-free ingredients without common allergens. The probiotic blend includes two of the world’s most clinically studied strains for a balanced gut microbiome.

It’s increasingly common for probiotic supplements to also contain prebiotics. Prebiotics are fibers that act as food for probiotics, helping healthy populations to flourish and thrive in the gut. PreforPro, a prebiotic bacteriophage blend, is included in Synbiotic+ to support the growth of beneficial bacteria living inside the gut.

Eleven billion colony forming units (CFUs, or the number of bacterial cells) from the live bacteria strains lactobacillus rhamnosus (LGG) and Bifidobacterium animalis ssp. lactis (BB-12) make up the probiotic blend in Synbiotic+. These highly-studied probiotics can help relieve occasional discomforts such as bloating, gas, and diarrhea.

The postbiotic, tributyrin, is a triglyceride (a type of fat), made up of three molecules of butyric acid linked to glycerol. When released from tributyrin, butyric acid may support the growth of beneficial gut bacteria and promote the health of intestinal cells.

The delayed-release capsule is designed to help its contents reach the colon, the ideal place for probiotics to survive and grow. Its appearance is cutting-edge, and we think it even smells better than other probiotics. Synbiotic+ is mint essenced, which our Breaking Muscle tester found to be refreshing after testing other brands, which can tend to smell earthy. The capsule itself isn’t too large, and we found it to be easily swallowed without discomfort.

Some customers report uncomfortable side effects when first starting this supplement. Our team member experienced a little gas, but nothing unbearable. This is normal when starting a probiotic because your gut needs a little time to adjust to 11 billion or so new guests.

Furthermore, the product is third-party tested, so you know it’s been evaluated for heavy metals and potentially harmful contaminants.

RELATED: Best Multivitamin for Women

Best Probiotic for Women for Weight Loss: Kaged Probiotic



Kaged Pro-Biotic

3.5 Number of servings: 90

90 Cost per serving: $0.33

$0.33 Form: Capsule

Capsule Strains: Lactobacillus plantarum

Lactobacillus plantarum CFU count: 30 billion CFUs Check Price

Pros Clinically studied patented probiotic strain

30 billion colony-forming units of live strain probiotics

Third-party tested Cons Only one strain of bacteria

Having to take three capsules per day raises the cost

Kaged Pro-Biotic is designed to improve both gut function and exercise performance. Recent research indicates that incorporating a probiotic supplement may help athletes improve their muscle endurance and shorten recovery times. Kaged Pro-Biotic stands out in this regard as it contains TWK10®, a patented probiotic version of the strain lactobacillus plantarum, tailored to target gut muscle to enhance training.

Each capsule provides 10 billion CFUs of TWK10®, derived from fermented kimchi. A 2019 clinical study published in the journal Nutrients found that non-trained healthy individuals taking TWK10® had significantly improved exercise performance, body composition, and endurance. (1) The researchers also concluded that TWK10® could support weight management efforts. Participants who took a high dose saw a significant reduction in body fat and an increase in muscle mass.

Kaged Pro-Biotic comes in the form of a small delayed-release vegetable capsule. It’s designed to surpass the harsh environment of the stomach and remain intact until it dissolves in the intestines, where it’s best absorbed. The more your body can absorb, the greater the health benefits of each serving.

Our Breaking Muscle expert tester did not notice any off-putting smell or taste when taking this supplement. The capsules are easy to swallow, and she didn’t experience any side effects.

Kaged claims that each serving size is one capsule, but they encourage you to take one three times a day with breakfast, lunch, and dinner. So, even though each “serving” is only $0.33, you’re actually spending $1.00 per day if you take the recommended three capsules.

Best Probiotic for Women over 50: Ritual Synbiotic+



Ritual Synbiotic+

4.5 Number of servings: 30

30 Cost per serving: $1.80

$1.80 Form: Delayed-release capsule

Delayed-release capsule Strains: Two

Two CFU count: 11 billion Check Price

Pros Contains prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotic

11 billion colony-forming units of live strain probiotics

No refrigeration necessary

Delayed-release capsule

Third-party tested Cons Not available on Amazon

More expensive than other options that cost less than $1.00 per serving

Automatically signs you up for a subscription when you make a purchase

Ritual Synbiotic+ is a comprehensive 3-in-1 supplement that combines prebiotics, probiotics, and a postbiotic. Its probiotic blend features two of the world’s most extensively studied strains, LGG and BB-12, which were shown in a March 2021 study in Frontiers in Immunology to improve constipation, reduce diarrheal episodes, and reduce inflammation in the gut in older individuals. (2)

In addition to 11 billion colony-forming units from two strains of bacteria, Synbiotic+ includes PreforPro, a prebiotic bacteriophage blend, to specifically support the expansion of beneficial gut bacteria. Including prebiotics in a probiotic supplement is common, as prebiotics serve as nourishment for probiotics, fostering their growth and activity within the gut.

In addition, the supplement includes a postbiotic called tributyrin, a type of triglyceride composed of three butyric acid molecules linked to one glycerol molecule. As people get older, they sometimes have lower levels of butyric acid (this varies based on diet, genetics, and health conditions). Having enough butyric acid is crucial for keeping your gut healthy, preventing inflammation, and providing energy to the cells lining your intestines.

To ensure the effective absorption of its contents, Synbiotic+ features a delayed-release capsule designed to reach the colon, the optimal environment for probiotic survival and growth. Its mint essence adds a refreshing taste, and the pills are comfortably sized for easy swallowing.

RELATED: Best Collagen Supplements

Best Probiotic for Women for Vaginal Health: Culturelle Women’s 4-in-1 Protection Capsules









Culturelle Women’s 4-in-1 Daily Probiotic Supplements

4.5 Number of servings: 30

30 Cost per serving: $0.91

$0.91 Form: Capsule

Capsule Strains: Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG, Lactobacillus crispatus LBV 88, Lactobacillus rhamnosus LBV 96, Lactobacillus gasseri LBV 150N, Lactobacillus jensenii LBV 116

Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG, Lactobacillus crispatus LBV 88, Lactobacillus rhamnosus LBV 96, Lactobacillus gasseri LBV 150N, Lactobacillus jensenii LBV 116 CFU count: 15 billion CFUs

Check Price

Pros Contains both prebiotics and probiotics

Made with five different probiotic strains for diverse benefits

Promotes healthy vaginal microbiota

Helps protect the urinary tract from unfriendly bacteria Cons Some customers complain of nausea and stomach pain

Not third-party tested

Your vaginal microbiome (community of microorganisms) can easily be disrupted by stress, diet, sex, menstruation, and certain medications. Culturelle Women’s 4-in-1 Protection Capsules are designed to offer complete feminine care, benefiting vaginal, immune, gut, and urinary tract health. Each capsule includes a probiotic and prebiotic blend to support a diverse microbiome.

Every dose provides 15 billion CFUs, combining the probiotic Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG with a blend of four lactobacilli found in the vaginal microbiomes of healthy women. Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG supports the digestive system and immune health by restoring the balance of bacteria in the gut. It helps to reduce occasional digestive upset, diarrhea, gas, and bloating. The lactobacilli strains promote beneficial bacteria to support vaginal pH balance for feminine health.

Additionally, this 4-in-1 protection capsule features a feminine prebiotic blend formulated to protect the urinary tract from bad bacteria. For women who experience frequent urinary tract infections (UTIs), this supplement may help prevent them.

Customer reviews on the Culturelle website are generally positive about swallowability and benefits. Some customers complain of uncomfortable side effects in the days after they start taking it. One verified buyer writes, “It works pretty good. Doesn’t upset my stomach Like other probiotics have. Easy to swallow. Doesn’t have an aftertaste.” Another reports, “I didn’t really notice a difference until a week later when I was experiencing nausea and just sick to my stomach.”

Remember, it’s common to experience mild bloating or gas when starting a probiotic. This is due to the changing environment in the gut and typically resolves within a couple of weeks.

Best Prebiotic and Probiotic for Women: Onnit Total Gut Health





Pros Made with five different probiotic strains for diverse benefits

Includes betaine HCl to aid in digestion

Contains enzymes to help break down nutrients

Made with two types of prebiotics to feed probiotic strains Cons Each serving contains seven pills

More expensive than other options that cost less than $1.00 per serving

Onnit Total Gut Health is much more than a probiotic. Every packet includes seven capsules consisting of digestive enzymes, probiotics, prebiotics, and betaine HCl to support digestion and a diverse gut microbiome.

Total Gut Health includes five strains of probiotics, more than most other supplements. Together in a single capsule, these five strains may help improve digestion, reduce inflammation, alleviate gas, and contribute to a balanced gut microbiome.

The packet also contains two prebiotic capsules from organic Jerusalem artichoke and organic dandelion root. Prebiotics help feed the probiotic strains and contribute to a positive balance of beneficial bacteria.

Furthermore, three pills offer digestive enzymes and betaine HCl for enhanced digestion. Betaine HCl promotes stomach acid production to break down food. Digestive enzymes are proteins that facilitate the breakdown of carbs, fat, and protein and optimize the nutrient absorption to be used for energy and growth and repair of tissues.

Finally, each capsule provides saccharomyces boulardii, a beneficial yeast that acts as a probiotic and promotes a healthy balance of microorganisms in the gut. It may also help alleviate symptoms of diarrhea by interfering with the growth of harmful bacteria.

The only catch? To experience all those benefits, you have to take seven separate pills. If you don’t like swallowing pills, this may not be the best option. Onnit recommends taking all seven capsules daily but mentions they can be spread out throughout the day as long as they’re taken with food.

Customers rate Total Gut Health a 4.5 out of 5 stars on the Onnit website. One customer says, “I was experiencing bloating, gas, discomfort and decided to try this product after reading some reviews. It worked very well, and I am happy with how it helps.”

Best Probiotic for Gut Health for Women: Transparent Labs Probiotic





Pros Contains a remarkable 100 billion colony-forming units

Includes 10 probiotic strains

No artificial sweeteners, flavors, or colors Cons Not many product reviews

More expensive than other options that cost less than $1.00 per serving

Transparent Labs Probiotic-Advanced Gut Health Formula boasts an impressive 100 billion live microorganisms in every serving, surpassing the quantities found in most top-rated probiotic supplements. It also encompasses a diverse array of 10 probiotics, offering the gut a surplus of benefits.

A bottle of Transparent Labs Gut Health Probiotic at the Breaking Muscle testing facility

The main probiotic strain is lactobacillus acidophilus, which an August 2022 study in The Journal of Microbiology and Biotechnology concluded to support the regulation of intestinal flora balance, enhance immunity, have potential age-delaying and anti-cancer effects, and possibly even help reduce cholesterol. (3) Following closely is lactobacillus rhamnosus, known to restore the balance of beneficial gut bacteria and reduce irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) symptoms like gas, bloating, and diarrhea.

These strains are also known for their ability to survive the acid and bile salts in the stomach. This is important because they are more likely to make it to the digestive tract, where they can be absorbed to offer the most benefits.

In essence, this supplement is teeming with a wealth of live gut bacteria that wield significant advantages for both gut and immune health. Furthermore, it maintains a clean profile by omitting artificial sweeteners, colorings, and preservatives, all of which have the potential to trigger bloating and compromise immune function.

Amazingly, each serving is only two pills per day. Our Breaking Muscle tester found the capsules easy to swallow and didn’t experience any nausea or gastrointestinal discomfort. The capsules also didn’t have any distinct smell or taste.

To date, there are only 34 product reviews of Advanced Gut Health Formula on the Transparent Labs website. One customer writes, “I use this daily. I’ve noticed a change in bloating and I just feel better throughout the day. Would recommend to anyone!” Another says, “Great supplement. Has definitely helped my gut health and made digestive issues better.”

Best Probiotic Gummies for Women: Olly Probiotic + Prebiotic Gummy

Pros Contains an impressive 500 billion colony-forming units

Includes prebiotic fiber that nourishes good bacteria

More affordable than others that cost more than $1.00 per serving

Third-party tested Cons Only one strain of probiotic bacteria

Some customers complain about the oversized bottles and plastic packaging

Olly Probiotic + Prebiotic Gummies offer a two-pronged approach to enhance digestive health and maintain a balance of good bacteria in the gut. As the name indicates, this blend contains prebiotics, which other supplements like Transparent Labs Probiotic lack. Prebiotics are food for probiotics and help them work more effectively.

Each serving is packed with an impressive dose of 500 million Bacillus Coagulans, known for reducing symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Specifically, a January 2021 study in Medicine found it may improve bloating, cramping, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and constipation. (4)

The prebiotic fiber blend includes inulin, which an April 2023 review study found can improve digestive health, offer constipation relief, and improve the management of diabetes. (5) Prebiotics nourish beneficial gut bacteria so they thrive and work more efficiently.

Customers highly approve of the peach flavor of these probiotics and rate the product a 4.6 out of 5 stars. One customer review on the Olly website says, “I have been taking these for a few weeks now and can definitely see a difference, especially with making me feel less bloated and regular. I love how these taste great and are gummies.” Some customers complained about the oversized plastic bottle, which they felt was wasteful.

Those objections aside, Olly Probiotic + Prebiotic Gummies are very affordable. They cost only $0.47 per serving, drastically less than other probiotic supplements like Onnit Total Gut Health, which costs $2.53 per serving.

RELATED: Best Magnesium Supplements

Best Probiotic for Women with IBS: YourBiology Gut+





Pros Contains four strains of probiotic bacteria

Includes prebiotic fiber that nourishes good bacteria

Made with a marine polysaccharide complex to protect probiotics from stomach acid Cons More expensive than other options that cost less than $1.00 per serving

Not available on Amazon

Very few reviews on the website

YourBiology Gut+ combines four probiotic strains, prebiotic fiber, and a marine polysaccharide complex to reduce symptoms of IBS and improve gut health. The capsules are formulated to survive the harsh environment in the stomach to allow for better absorption.

Those with IBS are no strangers to tummy troubles, diarrhea, constipation, gas, and bloating. This probiotic utilizes lactobacillus acidophilus, which a January 2020 randomized controlled trial study found to help balance good bacteria in the gut and reduce uncomfortable symptoms of IBS. (6) Bifidobacterium lactis also helps reduce symptoms by assisting in the breakdown of food for more consistent bowel movements, which may help you feel lighter and slimmer.

Capsules include the patented MAKtrek® marine polysaccharide complex derived from brown seaweed, which shields the probiotics from stomach acid until in the intestines, ensuring you absorb more of the good gut bacteria. The company claims that the YourBiology Gut+ supplement has a survival rate 250 times better than standard probiotics.

Furthermore, fructooligosaccharide, a natural prebiotic fiber, helps nourish the good gut probiotic bacteria so they can continue to thrive.

Customer reviews on the website are very limited. One says, “So far so good. I wake up feeling calm and without stomach issues. Works pretty fast.” Another customer writes, “My stomach doesn’t hurt nearly as much and I have a better mood!” If you can afford the higher price tag of $2.66 per serving, they may be worth the potential gut relief.

Best Probiotic for Menopausal Women: HUM Nutrition Fan Club

Pros Includes Siberian rhubarb to reduce symptoms of menopause

Only one capsule per serving

Contains grape seed extract to relieve stress Cons More expensive than other options that cost less than $1.00 per serving

Only one probiotic strain

Hum Fan Club is a probiotic formula specifically designed to tackle 11 symptoms of menopause. This innovative and hormone-free supplement includes Siberian rhubarb, probiotics, and grape seed extract to help reduce the effects of reduced estrogen levels.

Lactobacillus plantarum (DR7) takes the stage in this single-strain probiotic formula. It’s a patented probiotic clinically shown to support the gut-brain axis, improve mood, and balance cortisol levels. The pathway connecting the intestine to the brain is thought to play an important role in regulating mood, emotions, and digestion. An imbalance in the gut-brain axis can negatively impact mental health conditions and gastrointestinal disorders.

Furthermore, this supplement is formulated with Siberian rhubarb extract, shown to reduce several common symptoms women experience during menopause. One clinical trial found that it helped subjects reduce hot flashes, night sweats, sleep disturbances, mood swings, fatigue, vaginal dryness, and joint and muscle pain. (7)

Menopause is commonly associated with increased stress and anxiety. Hum Fan Club contains grape seed extract, which a February 2021 study in Nutrients concluded could reduce stress, worries, and anxiety. (8) Grape seed extracts are also rich in antioxidants and may help decrease inflammation and cell damage from free radicals.

Customers on the Hum Nutrition website rate this product a 4.3 out of 5 stars. Most find the product to be effective. However, some complain of ongoing, frequent hot flashes. One customer says, “I don’t find that it is helping with the hot flashes.” But another writes, “One of my favorite things in this lifetime! Mood swings, hot flashes, and sleepless nights no more…happy me!”

Best Probiotic for Bloating for Women: Unbloat Capsules

Pros Forty ingredients to aid digestion

Vegan and free of common allergens

Contains seven different probiotic strains Cons More expensive than other options that cost less than $1.00 per serving

Only available on the company website

Unbloat offers a comprehensive solution to help individuals find relief from bloating. It’s far more than a probiotic supplement, containing prebiotic fiber, enzymes, and numerous herbs. With over 40 ingredients, it’s designed to help you lose the bloat for good so you can feel better and have more energy.

Each serving contains seven probiotic strains to benefit the gut in different ways. For instance, the lactobacillus casei helps prevent or treat diarrhea, while b. Lactis reduces constipation and inflammation in the gut.

Unbloat’s primary prebiotic fibers include inulin and partially hydrolyzed guar gum (PHGG). Inulin encourages the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. PHGG, a soluble dietary fiber, supports regular bowel movements.

Furthermore, the digestive enzymes help to break down nutrients to be absorbed into the bloodstream, and the herbal formula works to combat bloating. Included in the herbal formula are peppermint and ginger, both known to decrease flatulence and stomach cramps.

Customers rate Unbloat a 4.7 out of 5 stars on the product website. One customer raves, “Relief within 24 hours. I’ve been suffering for six months with strange menopausal bloating, like a nightmare mind game! I really was at my WITS’ END! Thank You Unbloat.”

RELATED: Best Greens Powder

Best Probiotic for Pregnant Women: Garden of Life Dr. Formulated Probiotics Once Daily Prenatal

Pros Dairy-free, soy-free, gluten-free

Contains sixteen different probiotic strains

Third-party tested

Budget-friendly Cons More expensive than other options that cost less than $1.00 per serving

Some customers complain that the oversized bottle is wasteful

Probiotics can significantly improve the diversity of the microbiome in expectant mothers. Taking Once Daily Prenatal Probiotic, which contains 20 billion live probiotic cultures, during pregnancy has the potential to help support the immune system of both mom and baby.

Amongst the 16 probiotic strains in this blend are the big hitters lactobacillus acidophilus and lactobacillus rhamnosus HN001, both of which have been clinically shown to support the immune systems of mom and baby during pregnancy and while breastfeeding.

One study in the journal Clinical Mechanisms in Allergic Disease found that mothers who took lactobacillus rhamnosus in the third trimester had a higher level of IFN-gamma, a protein that protects against infections, in their cord blood. (9) This could indicate that the babies born to mothers who took lactobacillus rhamnosus probiotics during pregnancy may have a more robust immune response, potentially offering them better protection against infections early in life. (9)

This daily probiotic includes prebiotics from potato and acacia fiber. These ingredients feed the probiotics so they can grow in the gut.

It’s important to note, however, that this is not a prenatal multivitamin. This means it doesn’t contain essential nutrients, like folic acid, which are needed during pregnancy. All pregnancies are different, so be sure to talk with our doctor before starting any new supplement.

Amazon customers rate this product very highly at 4.7 out of 5 stars. One customer says, “I am currently pregnant and having some constipation issues (a common issue for pregnancy). I tried several other probiotics and this one has been my favorite thus far. It keeps gas away, makes me regular again.” Some customers complain that the bottle is far too large and wasteful.

Best Natural Probiotic for Women: Naked Nutrition Naked Gut





Pros Contains glutamine to support intestinal health

No artificial sweeteners, flavors, or colors

Forty servings per container, which is more than most others with 30 servings Cons Only one probiotic strain

Some customers complain of the taste

Approximately 70% of our immune system resides in the gut. Probiotics, such as DE111 (Bacillus subtilis) included in Naked Gut Health, can assist in maintaining a healthy gut balance, enabling it to support immune function, digestion, and regularity.

Naked Gut Health uniquely contains glutamine, an amino acid that’s important for the immune system and plays a role in intestinal health. Glutamine is a source of fuel for immune cells, including white blood cells and some intestinal cells. (10) A March 2021 study in Food Science and Human Wellness also concluded that glutamine showed the potential to promote proper gut health and function. (11)

This gut health supplement includes prebiotic fiber, like inulin and acacia, to nourish beneficial bacteria in the gut. Together, the natural ingredients in this dietary supplement, including probiotics, prebiotics, and glutamine, help boost immunity and reduce bloating, constipation, and inflammation.

Customers who don’t like swallowing pills may be drawn to this powdered probiotic. You simply add it to your sports drinks, juice, or smoothies once a day. The container also offers more servings (40 servings) than other probiotics on our list, compared to only 30 servings in Hum Fan Club and Unbloat.

Customer reviews on the Naked Nutrition website are resoundingly positive. One customer writes, “Finally, a probiotic that works! I have IBS and my gut kills me every single day. I was skeptical but this probiotic actually works!” Some mention the taste isn’t great, but that can be easily remedied by mixing it with a flavorful smoothie or beverage.

RELATED: Best Organic Protein Powder

What Are the Benefits of Probiotics for Women?

The benefits of probiotics for women seem endless. However, not all probiotics have the same strains of bacteria, so their benefits vary depending on the formulation. Some benefits of probiotics may include:

A balanced microbiome

Reduced bloating, gas, and diarrhea

Improved vaginal health

Stronger immune system

Improved mood

Reduced inflammation

Relief from constipation

What To Consider When Buying a Probiotic for Women

There are several factors to consider when choosing the best probiotic supplements. Probiotic supplements are drastically different, so it’s important to know what to look for when shopping.

Price

Among the probiotics we’ve reviewed, YourBiology Gut+ is the priciest at $2.66 per serving, while Kaged probiotic capsules are the most budget-friendly at just $0.33 each. This is a significant range in price! For something you’ll likely take daily, or even multiple times per day, make sure that it fits comfortably within your budget.

CFU Count

CFU is an abbreviation for “colony-forming units,” which indicates the quantity of bacteria found in each serving of a probiotic supplement. Probiotic supplements can range from 1 to 50 billion CFUs or more. While it’s tempting to think higher CFUs equate to a better product, that’s not necessarily the case, as the effectiveness depends on factors like the specific strain, quality, and the purpose for which it’s being used.

RELATED: 4 Signs You Are Taking Too Many Probiotics

Storage Requirements

Typically, shelf-stable probiotics should be stored in a cool, dry location, away from direct sunlight and extreme temperatures. Some probiotic supplements require refrigeration to maintain their potency, so refer to the product label for specific storage instructions.

Bacterial Strains

Consider probiotic supplements with more than one strain of bacteria. Multiple strains offer a diverse range of potential benefits. If you find a product that you like with only a single strain, research its specific effects to ensure you’re getting a supplement that offers the benefits you desire.

Pre-Existing Health Conditions

Talk with your healthcare provider before taking a new supplement, especially if you have a pre-existing health condition. Those who are immunocompromised or recovering from gastrointestinal surgery may need to avoid probiotics. Additionally, these supplements and many other supplements could interfere with certain medications.

Form

Most probiotics come in capsule form, with servings usually including 1-2 pills daily. A few, like Kaged Pro-Biotic and Onnit Total Gut Health, recommend taking three or more pills per day. If you dislike swallowing pills, consider gummy or powder products, such as Olly Probiotic + Prebiotic Gummies or Naked Gut Health.

Certifications and Third-Party Testing

When searching for supplements, prioritize those that undergo third-party testing to guarantee they adhere to established quality standards and maintain their safety. Also, depending on dietary needs, consider supplements with certifications that indicate they are vegan, kosher, or gluten-free.

Final Thoughts

Selecting the best probiotic for women is a personal journey, shaped by your overall health needs and dietary preferences. Choose a supplement that aligns with your goals, whether it’s enhancing gut health, supporting the immune system, or addressing unique women’s health concerns. With a wide range of options available, consider key factors like probiotic strains, CFU count, additional ingredients, and cost.

Best Probiotic for Women: Side-by-Side Comparison

Best Probiotic for Women Overall Description: Number of servings: 30

30 Cost per serving: $1.80

$1.80 Form: Delayed-release capsule

Delayed-release capsule Strains: Two

Two CFU count: 11 billion Best Probiotic for Women for Weight Loss Description: Number of servings: 90

90 Cost per serving: $0.33

$0.33 Form: Capsule

Capsule Strains: Lactobacillus plantarum

Lactobacillus plantarum CFU count: 30 billion CFUs Best Probiotic for Vaginal Health



Description: Number of servings: 30

30 Cost per serving: $0.91

$0.91 Form: Capsule

Capsule Strains: Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG, Lactobacillus crispatus LBV 88, Lactobacillus rhamnosus LBV 96, Lactobacillus gasseri LBV 150N, Lactobacillus jensenii LBV 116

Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG, Lactobacillus crispatus LBV 88, Lactobacillus rhamnosus LBV 96, Lactobacillus gasseri LBV 150N, Lactobacillus jensenii LBV 116 CFU count: 15 billion CFUs Best Prebiotic and Probiotic for Women Description: Number of servings: 15

15 Cost per serving: $2.53

$2.53 Form: Vegetarian capsules

Vegetarian capsules Strains: Five

Five CFU count: 35 billion Best Probiotic for Gut Health for Women Description: Number of servings: 30

30 Cost per serving: $1.53

$1.53 Form: Capsule

Capsule Strains: 10

10 CFU count: 100 billion Best Probiotic Gummies for Women



Description: Form: Gummy

Gummy Daily dose: Two

Two Cost per serving: $0.31

$0.31 Key vitamins and minerals: Vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin D, biotin, zinc, B vitamins

Vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin D, biotin, zinc, B vitamins Certifications: NSF Certified Best Probiotic for Women With IBS Description: Number of servings: 30

30 Cost per serving: $2.17

$2.17 Form: Capsule

Capsule Strains: Four

Four CFU count: 40 billion Best Probiotic for Menopausal Women



Description: Number of servings: 30

30 Cost per serving: $1.33

$1.33 Form: Capsule

Capsule Strains: Lactobacillus plantarum

Lactobacillus plantarum CFU count: Five billion CFUs Best Probiotic for Bloating for Women



Description: Number of servings: 30

30 Cost per serving: $2.00

$2.00 Form: Capsule

Capsule Strains: L. casei, b. Lactis, L. plantarum, L. acidophilus, L. rhamnosus, B. longum, B. bifidum

L. casei, b. Lactis, L. plantarum, L. acidophilus, L. rhamnosus, B. longum, B. bifidum CFU count: 25 billion CFUs Best Probiotic for Pregnant Women



Description: Number of servings: 30

30 Cost per serving: $0.47

$0.47 Form: Capsule

Capsule Strains: Lactobacillus rhamnosus, Lactobacillus rhamnosus HN001, Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus plantarum, plus 12 more

Lactobacillus rhamnosus, Lactobacillus rhamnosus HN001, Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus plantarum, plus 12 more CFU count: 20 billion CFUs Best Natural Probiotic for Women Description: Number of servings: 40

40 Cost per serving: $0.62

$0.62 Form: Digestive powder

Digestive powder Strains: One

One CFU count: Five billion



FAQs

What is the number one women’s probiotic? We recommend Ritual Synbiotic+, a 3-in-1 supplement that contains prebiotics, probiotics, and a postbiotic. Made with traceable, gluten-free ingredients, its probiotic blend includes two of the world’s most clinically studied strains for a balanced gut microbiome. What is the best probiotic for female athletes? We recommend Kaged Pro-Biotic, a supplement designed to improve gut function and exercise performance. Each capsule provides 10 billion CFUs of TWK10®, which may improve athletic performance, body composition, and endurance. How often should a woman take a probiotic? Follow the instructions on the product label of the probiotic you choose. Most supplements instruct users to take them once daily, but some recommend taking a pill with every meal. What is the best probiotic for women who suffer from yeast infections? We recommend Culturelle Women’s 4-in-1 Protection Capsules for women who experience yeast infections. This supplement is designed to offer complete feminine care, benefiting vaginal, urinary, gut, and immune health.

Research