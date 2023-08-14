Half of all website traffic comes from organic searches. It’s an essential investment for your real estate business. Yet the trick to good SEO is beating the competition. Choosing the right keywords can help you do that.

In this article, we’ll take a deep dive into the world of real estate SEO keywords.

You may be surprised at some of the keyword opportunities available to you. Use these niche keywords with highly specific and well-targeted content to get ahead of your competition.

Location-Based Keywords

Geography is a crucial part of any real estate business. You’ll serve a city, town, or perhaps a tiny region or neighborhood.

Using that information in your real estate SEO is vital because buyers often start home searches with their location. Start by choosing broad location keywords. That will be the wider area from where you operate – a state, for example.

Move to more specific SEO keywords like city or town. Then, choose more specific location keywords. That may include a list of all the neighborhoods you serve.

This mix of broad and specific locations will help you attract more potential clients.

That’s because some people will be particular about a place – they may have their heart set on buying in one trendy neighborhood. Others may only have a general idea of where they want to live.

Types of Property

When buyers search for property, they often narrow their choice to a specific property type. Choose precise keywords that list these different property types to capture these buyers and stay ahead of the competition.

That list could include:

Condominiums

Townhouses

Commercial

Luxury

Family homes

Duplex

Lofts

Farmhouses

Penthouses

Colonial homes

Ranches

Avoid adding property types if they aren’t ones you serve. This will hurt your SEO as you will be driving traffic to your website and not offering them an answer to their search query.

Keywords About Property Features

As a realtor, you’ll already know that buyers approach you with the particular features they need in a property.

You’ll need to spend some time brainstorming the most common requests from potential buyers. You’ll also need to consider standard features in the homes you sell.

Adding these features as targeted real estate keywords will help you attract more visitors to your site, as they are often quite niche keywords. For example:

Swimming pool

Garage

Sea view

Hardwood floors

Fireplace

Basement

Solar panels

Backyard patio

Parking

Open plan

Accessible

These keywords will help people search for a dream home with specific details. When attracting people with these keywords, send them to a relevant listing page for that type of property.

Buyer Intent Keywords

Buyer intent is a common strategy in SEO. It refers to a specific type of search where a buyer intends to take a particular action.

For example, a search without buyer intent could be information-seeking, such as “What is the average house price in Chicago?” The searcher wants information in the form of an answer to a question.

Buyer intent would be a search like “rent a townhouse in Chicago.” Here, the searcher wants more than information. They are intent on finding somewhere to rent.

You can use this to your advantage by including keywords that a buyer or seller commonly uses when running a buyer-intent search. That includes phrases like buy, sell, rent, and lease.

It will help you capture the most valuable visitors to your website – those ready to pick up the phone and speak to you.

Real Estate Keywords

Within a real estate business, there are various services that you can target via SEO. It lets you capture this traffic when people search for a specific service.

It serves a secondary purpose. Targeting these keywords will help you showcase some of the services you offer. Good examples of this include:

Real estate appraisals

Cash purchase

Home staging

Photography

Legal advice

Property management

Commercial property

Having separate pages on your website covering each of your services is a good idea. That way, if people discover you via these keywords, they can immediately get a clear idea about your service.

Real-estate-specific keywords are a great way of helping you stand out from the competition.

Financial Keywords

Financial considerations are high on the list of any buyer or seller. That could be house prices, mortgages, legal fees, or realtor costs. All this information is perfect for adding to your targeted keywords.

They often come up with your target audience when researching online. Here are some examples. Combine these with your location keywords for the best results:

Mortgage rates

Average house price

Home valuation

Home estimate

Property investments

Cash buyers

Foreclosures

Moving costs

Real estate fees

Use blog posts and service pages to add information relevant to these keywords. Tools like housing estimates are also popular with your target audience.

Keywords About Market Trends

Some visitors to your website will be thinking about buying or selling, yet still in the research stage. One bit of research they’ll want to do is find out about current market conditions.

They’ll want to know if now is the right time to buy or sell a house. You can help answer that with relevant keywords, like housing market predictions or real estate market trends.

Lifestyle Keywords

For some people, a house reflects an aspiration or a specific lifestyle. These are perfect niche areas to explore for more unusual long-tail keywords.

It could include things like senior living communities or sustainable homes. It might be amenities like rentals near airports or ports.

Real Estate SEO Keywords to Boost Your Traffic

There might be sophisticated SEO tools to help you do some keyword research. Yet you don’t need to invest hundreds of dollars in these.

The real estate SEO keywords in this guide, plus some brainstorming, will provide you with a list of tens or hundreds of potential choices. You can use these to attract more organic traffic to your website.

