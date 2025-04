The Nintendo game Super Mario Advance, a version of Super Mario Bros compatible with a more modern console NINTENDO

Gamers have especially strong nostalgia for childhood video games and game consoles that they played when they were about 10 years old – at least according to a study of Nintendo Switch players.

“Through playing older games, people can feel connected to who they were, and how they were feeling at the time when they played them for the first time,” says Nick Ballou at the University…