As cars get older, they get harder to care of. Problems under the hood can’t be noticed by others, but what you cannot hide is rust. Different types of rust are caused by road salt, acid rain, high humidity and condensation being trapped in the body of the car and causing a chemical reaction. With the help of rust remover, you might be able to stop rust in its tracks. These products can also be used on cast iron cookware, rusty tools and other rusty surfaces. Here are the best rust removers for sale on Amazon.

Key features

Stops existing rust and corrosion from spreading

Water-resistant

Protects all common metals

Corrosion inhibitor

Long-lasting protection

Protects battery terminals

The Sta-Bil Rust Stopper is able to prevent car rust, or stop corrosion that has already formed and protect battery terminals. It fights against rust and corrosion by leaving a strong protective layer on the paint that will treat the metal.

Key features

32 oz

Works in 30 minutes or less

Protects bare metal up to 12 months

Inhibits rust

Penetrates every void in the metals surface

Rust-Oleum makes anti-rust products for just about every surface. Their Rust Reformer is a versatile product that penetrates every void inside of the vehicle’s metal surface in order to inhibit stubborn rust and corrosion. This gel works in just 30 minutes or less and can protect bare metal for up to 12 months.

Key features

2-pack

Fast-acting pro formula

pH neutral formula

Easily washes off

Prevents paint failure

Safe for all painted surfaces

This Adam’s Iron Remover has chemicals that help remove iron oxide particles from your car’s paint. Not only does it remove iron, it can take on rust and corrosion as well. This fast-acting formula has neutral pH levels and is safe on any type of painted surface.

Key features

7-in-1 metal cleaner

Cleaner, polisher and protection solution

Works on stainless steel, aluminum, chrome, pewter, brass, bronze and copper

No rinse formula

Provides a brilliant shine

Easy to use

This Brasso Metal Polish is a 7-in-1 metal cleaner that is as versatile as it gets. This cleaner works on stainless steel, aluminum, chrome, pewter, brass, bronze and copper surfaces. This product also works as a cleaner, polisher and protection solution and has a no-rinse formula so it can be used whenever you need it.

Key features

Non-corrosive rust remover

Gallon size

No scrubbing or sanding

Reusable

Acid-free

Water-based

The Evapo Rust Super Safe Rust Remover for Auto Parts comes in a gallon-sized bottle which should be more than enough for whatever you happen to be restoring. This heavy-duty rust remover is water-based and doesn’t require any scrubbing or sanding before use. This product is also non-corrosive and won’t harm the material it’s being used on.

Why do cars rust?

According to Carfax, “moisture and carbon dioxide in the air mix to create a weak acid that starts to dissolve iron. At the same time, some of the water is being broken down into its separate elements – hydrogen and oxygen. As those oxygen atoms meet and bond with iron atoms, the result is iron oxide. Road salt and other products used to melt ice can speed up this chemical reaction on a car’s undercarriage or in other exposed areas.”

How to use rust remover?

Before using a rust remover on your car, make sure you know if your product is compatible with the surface you will be using it on. Shake the can or bottle and then apply it to the rusted area. Depending on the brand you use, you should either wipe or rinse it off.