Socket sets are a versatile mix of tools that, when coupled with ratchet wrenches, torque wrenches, and impact drivers, can tighten and loosen fasteners like nuts and bolts, and even spark plugs. When shopping for a socket set, you’ll want to make sure the set you get has all of the sizes you’ll need for your job. With the help of a high-quality socket set, you will have a variety of drive sizes and lengths to take on most projects. Here are some of the best socket sets available online.
This Hyper Tough Socket Set is one of the best affordable options for your socket-related needs. Users mention how these sockets are cheap but they are still good quality tools.
Key Specs
- Quantity: 54 pieces
- Socket Sizes: ¼” and ⅜”
- Material: Chrome-plated steel
- Measurement: SAE/Metric
- Warranty: 5 years
This Amazon Basics Socket Set is an Amazon best seller and comes with 145 pieces with various tools to choose from. This set includes over 100 different socket sizes, regular wrenches, Allen wrenches and two ratchets.
Key Specs
- Quantity: 145 pieces
- Socket Sizes: ¼” and ⅜”
- Ratchet: 72-tooth operation
- Material: Alloy steel
- Measurement: SAE/Metric
Dewalt Socket Set – $37.49
This Dewalt Socket Set is a 34-piece set that comes in a stackable case with a removable inner tray. There are clear indications on sockets so you can see the measurements to know you are using the proper size.
Key Specs
- Quantity: 34 pieces
- Socket Sizes: ¼” and ⅜”
- Ratchet: 72-tooth operation
- Material: Polished metal
- Measurement: SAE/Metric
- Warranty: Full lifetime warranty
The Husky Drive Master Bit Socket Set differs a lot from other types of socket sets. Bit sockets are a type of hex socket with a bit inside that can be used to loosen or tighten hardware on industrial equipment, machine components, couplings and shaft collars.
Key Specs
- Quantity: 37 pieces
- Socket Sizes: ⅜”
- Material: Polished chrome
- Measurement: SAE/Metric
This EPAuto comes with 25 ¼” drives and 16 ⅜” drives. The chrome steel this set is made from is mirror-polished and corrosion-resistant.
Key Specs
- Quantity: 46 pieces
- Socket Sizes: ¼” and ⅜”
- Ratchet: 90-tooth operation
- Material: Chrome vanadium steel
- Measurement: SAE/Metric
This Mechanical Tool Set from Craftsman is a 3-drawer boxing full of sockets, wrenches and other tools you might need. The one-handed locking dial uses a spring-loaded dial to let you lock the doors of the toolbox when not in use.
Key Specs
- Quantity: 230 pieces
- Socket Sizes: ¼”, ⅜” and ½”
- Ratchet: 72-tooth operation
- Material: Powder-coated steel
- Measurement: SAE/Metric
Frequently Asked Questions
What is a socket
A socket tool is used to attach to the end of a ratchet or torque wrench to easily tighten or loosen nuts and bolts.
How to use a socket
Before getting started, choose between a torque wrench, impact wrench or ratchet to use with the socket. Then find out what size you will need to tighten or loosen the bolt you plan to be working on.
What are the most commonly used socket sizes?
There are three socket sizes that are commonly used, ¼, ⅜, and ½. The ¼ size is great for small DIY and home improvement projects. ⅜” are good for automotive repairs while ½” sizes are best suited for more heavy-duty projects.
SAE vs Metric
SAE size measurements are based on the imperial measurement system used in the United States. The metric size measurements are what every other country uses and sizes are measured in millimeters on tools.
More top picks
