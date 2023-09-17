Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you care about maintaining your car, then you need to make sure the interior stays clean. Over time, stain removal can become harder and need professional deep cleaning or car detailing services to remove them. With a handheld steam cleaner, you can deep clean your car at home and save a lot of money in the process. Most of them only use water and no harsh chemicals so they can be used on a variety of surfaces. Here are the best steam cleaners for cars that are for sale on Amazon.

1,200w

On-demand steam trigger

221 °F

Water tank capacity: 350ml

9.8 ft power cord length

Chemical free

This ZYZYK Pressurized Steam Cleaner has 1,200w of power and offers hot steam pressure at a peak temperature of 221 °F for up to 15 minutes. The steamer comes with 11 different cleaning accessories, a 350ml water tank and a 9.8 foot power cord.

#1 best-selling handheld steamer on Amazon

1,000w

On-Demand steam trigger

Chemical free

3 scrubbing brushes

The Bissell SteamShot Hard Surface Steam Cleaner With Natural Sanitization has 1,000w of power and an on-demand steam trigger that controls the amount of high-pressure steam and heat being applied. This steamer is chemical-free and only uses water. The steamer also comes with three scrubbing brushes and several cleaning tool attachments to take on every type of surface.

1,050w

Bent nozzle

Chemical free

221 °F

Child lock

360° rotation

10-piece accessory kit

This KOITAT Pressurized Steam Cleaner packs 1,050w of power and produces heat reaching a maximum temperature of 221 °F. This steamer has a 360° rotation nozzle, a safety cup that locks the filling hole, an indicator light to let you know the steamer is on and a child lock.

2,500w

3 BAR pressure steam

229 °F

Water tank capacity: 1-liter

Anti-corrosion interior

6 adjustable speeds

Slip-proof handle

The Irishom Handheld Steam Cleaner has a massive 2,500w of cleaning power and will reach it’s maximum temperature of 229 °F in just 10 seconds. The 1-liter water tank allows this steamer to have up to a full hour of runtime before needing to be refilled. This steamer has six adjustable speeds, 3 different brush heads and a slip-proof handle.

9-piece accessory kit

Chemical-free

Safety cap

Window squeegee included

221 °F

9.8 foot power cord length

Fast heating time

The PurSteam Handheld Pressurized Steam Cleaner is great for cleaning hard-to-reach areas. It comes with a 9-piece accessory kit that includes various brushes and nozzles to suit all of your cleaning needs. The 9.8 foot power cord and lightweight design make it easy to use in the home, outside or in the car.

How do steam cleaners work?

Portable steam cleaners work by heating the water inside the water tank past the boiling point and emitting it through the nozzles as steam. This steam is then used to loosen dirt, mold, grime and other stains and makes it easier to clean up. Here is our tutorial on how to use a steam cleaner on Autoblog Details.

What can be cleaned with a steam cleaner?

Many different surfaces can be cleaned with steam cleaners due to them being chemical-free most of the time. Surfaces such as hardwood floors, carpet, vinyl, countertops, tiles and other non-delicate and unsealed surfaces are compatible with steam cleaning.

What surfaces should not be steam cleaned?

Steam cleaners can handle many surfaces, but not all of them. Unsealed surfaces as well as delicate surfaces should be cleaned traditionally and not with steam. According to bobvila.com, “there are some items you should not clean with steam: namely, anything that you should never clean with water. This includes hardwood floors; unsealed ceramic tile; wood furniture; musical instruments; leather upholstery; electronics; painted surfaces; unsealed brick, stucco, or marble; light fixtures and outlets; and sensitive fabrics such as silk, velvet, velour, and suede. Water or steam can damage or stain many of these items, so avoid using the handy steam cleaner on them”.