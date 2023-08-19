It’s back-to-school season, which used to mean loading up on fresh pencils and notebooks—more often now, though, it means loading up on new tech. (Although, you can still buy pencils and notebooks and probably should.) There are a ton of great devices out there right now to help you study and manage your academic life, but it’s hard to know where to start. Here’s what we recommend.

Tools for studying and working in class

Whether studying in your dorm (or wherever you’re living) or working in class, gadgets can give you a major productivity boost. Look into these:

A keyboard cover to stop coffee, crumbs, and dust from gunking up your computer. All it takes is one accident while you’re cramming for a test to throw off your whole week. Make sure to get one that is designed for your exact keyboard. For instance, if you use a MacBook Pro, try this one.

A laptop cooling pad for when you're doing heavy work back to back to back. Laptop coolers save energy and keep your computer from overheating, so you can spend all day doing work without worrying about it getting too hot. This Ice Coorel version has six-inch fans and is suitable for laptops between 14 and 16 inches, plus it's collapsible, so you can take it on the go.

A second laptop screen so you can see and do more. A portable monitor is helpful when you have to look at references to complete work and don't want to be switching between tabs or minimizing all your windows to see everything at once. They come at different price points, so you don't have to break the bank: Koorui sells a portable 15.6-inch monitor.

An e-reader tablet to take quick notes—and read your textbooks. You can get a lot of textbooks on an e-reader, meaning you don't have to haul heavy volumes around. Plus, the tablet versions, like the Kindle Fire, can help you take notes or record classes, so you don't even need to bring your computer, either. You can get a refurbished, older version of the Fire 7.

A portable laptop charger so your computer never dies in class. The charm of old classrooms at big universities wears off instantly the minute you get to class and realize all the seats by the precious few outlets are taken. Whether you're in the library, in class, in the cafeteria, or on the go, you need your laptop functioning so you can get your work done. A portable laptop charger, like the ZeroKor power bank, is going to save you a lot of headaches.

Tools for studying and working in your dorm

Studying in your dorm or living space is an unavoidable task made maddening by the existence of other people, who can be noisy or have no respect for your stuff. Here’s what you need.