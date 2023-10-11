Whether you’re clicking away or leisurely walking up and down the aisles, a successful Target trip or online shopping sesh is nothing short of magical. Couple that with the fun of basically any holiday season and that haul somehow becomes even more exciting. (Any excuse to add more to cart than usual, am I right?) And as for that Target Halloween haul this year, there are plenty of new Halloween decorations and unique costumes to get you and the fam into the spooky spirit.

From matching family pajamas to velvet pumpkin pillows and golden-hued skeletons that put a chic spin on your typical seasonal decor, Target’s 2023 Halloween offerings are nothing short of bewitching. (And of course, you’ll find all your perennial favorites too, like your kiddos’ candy of choice.)

With fall now in full effect, I scoured Target.com to find all the best Halloween buys so you won’t miss out. So pour yourself some pumpkin spice coffee, put that out-of-office email on for an hour, and fully go into Target mode to prep your home for the hauntingly fun holiday.

Scroll on for 19 Target treats ahead.

Time to toss that old white plastic skeleton everyone has and upgrade your stash of Halloween decor with this gilded version. This poseable, five-foot skeleton is perfect for your indoor or outdoor decor setup, and its golden color makes it totally IG-worthy.

Ideal for outdoor use, these funky LED skeleton hands can be staked in your yard to light the way, so the kids can keep on trick or treating (and rocking on) once the sun sets.

I can’t be the only one who somehow always comes home with a new candle every time they go to Target, right? With its delectable and festive vessel, this candle will add a bit of mystical flair to your space.

I must say, I’m a little obsessed with this octopus Halloween costume. With its shiny material and eight dangling limbs (complete with sequin suckers, naturally), it’s so darn cute. And, thanks to its snap fastener at the neck, it’s also super easy to get on, and then off once your kid inevitably decides they’re done dressing up an hour later.

This animated decoration is perfect for your mantle or entryway table. The big spooky eyes light up and move on their own for a spooky finish.

Give your hot chocolate an upgrade with this hot cocoa bomb. The white chocolate eyeball will melt in warm milk and spill out mini marshmallows for the ultimate seasonal treat.

For seasonal decor that errs on the more elegant side, look to this cozy-chic pillow from Target’s Halloween collection, Hyde & EEK! Boutique. It’ll be a perfect festive accent as a throw pillow on your couch.

This doormat makes for a great cheeky and seasonal addition. It’s a great way to welcome trick-or-treaters and will be an asset to your Halloween decor for seasons to come.

I dare you to find anything cuter than this adorable pumpkin trick-or-treater. The sculpture can be used indoors and outdoors and includes 20 clear bulbs — no batteries necessary.

Spend less time stressing over a unique, creative costume this year — I’ve already found the perfect one! This pizza costume is great for kids and adults alike. It goes on apron-style and has strap closures for easy on and off.

Introduce your preteen to your favorite witchy sisters with the book version of the classic Halloween movie. Ideal for ages 12 and up and beautifully illustrated, this Hocus Pocus novelization is the perfect book for them to read during spooky season.

Inspired by your favorite bougie pup, this French bulldog skeleton puts an unexpected spin on your more standard ghoulish decor. The ivory statue is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use and would look particularly perfect in the entryway so your new canine companion can welcome guests.

Whether you’re looking for some at-home family fun or a Halloween party activity for the kiddos, snag this mummy bowling game. It features mummy-shaped pins as well as a pair of bowling balls — and, clocking in at $10, it’s a total steal.

Another great Halloween activity for children, this wreath kit comes with googly eyes, pom poms, adhesive, and cardstock. Kids can let their creativity flow (Just, uh, be sure to put down some newspaper first…)

While your little one is anything but big and bad, this wolf costume will make the perfect first Halloween outfit. It comes complete with a fluffy, plush body, animal face hood, and shoe covers. If you’re into dressing up, too, may I suggest a ruby-red cape?

Have the whole fam slip into these matching Halloween PJs, pop in a family-friendly spooky movie, and then break out the Halloween candy! Available in men’s, women’s, toddler, kids’, infant, and even pet sizes, the jammies tote a colorful print of dinosaur skeletons and comfy features like crewneck tops and gathered cuffs.

This animated Victorian-era telephone gives Haunted Mansion-Halloween vibes. The telephone is durable for years of use and plays spooky antique music once picked up.

With this light-up animated pumpkin, there’s no secret whose house is ready to rock Halloween. Perfect for your porch, driveway, or yard, this jack-o-lantern lights up for a perfectly spooky glow.

Go big or go home with this twelve-foot-tall inflatable LED skeleton. It includes everything needed for safe set-up (it needs to be tethered to the ground!) and assembly is thankfully super easy. You’ll be the talk of the neighborhood — in a good way!