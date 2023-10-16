We handpick and review each item on our gift guides. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission.

Author: Ashland Hendrix with Review Contributions from Rookie Mom’s Collaborators

At 6 months old, babies are smiling, cooing, and ready to start playing! Even though your child may still seem like an infant in many ways, they are going through an important developmental period in their brains and their bodies. To improve your baby’s development, we have a list of the best gifts and toys for 6 month olds in 2022.

Your baby is going to begin interacting with you and the world around them in new and exciting ways. They’ll go through teething, begin to recognize faces, start responding to emotions and reach physical milestones like sitting up, rolling over, and soon walking.

Best Toys for 6 Month Old Baby

Below is our list of the top developmental toys for babies that are safe and fun. These are, in our opinion, the best toys for 6 month old baby!

Before we jump into our specific toy recommendations, I have to mention that one of my favorite gifts I have ever received is actually a toy subscription, (mind you I am the type of less is more kind of mom). However, the Lovevery toy subscription is kind of amazing.

For less than $40 a month, you receive toys specifically for your child’s age. It is the perfect way to slowly introduce new toys. All of the Lovevery toys are high quality and are designed to help with development at each stage.

Your baby will love stacking and pulling off these chunky colorful rings. Even if your baby isn’t ready for stacking yet, they will have fun just playing with the rings because they have different textures and patterns to catch their attention. This toy is also a great way to promote early STEM learning since they will be sorting, sequencing, and seeing the difference in sizes.

If you have a 6 month-year-old, they are probably on their way to crawling more than walking. However, in no matter of time, they will be pulling themselves up and taking steps.

While your little one is sitting, they can play with the early learning center. It has 5 piano keys that play music and encourage creativity. Once standing, the wheels can work on carpeted floors so that it is easy enough for your child to push around.

This baby wheel made my little one laugh over and over. The wheel sticks nicely to a table or high chair so your little one can whack away at the wheel without it coming off. The spinning wheel encourages your baby to reach, tug, and bat, strengthening hand-eye coordination. The spinning center pieces provide a higher level of visual tracking and strengthen fine motor skills.

This toy is seriously great. We’ve had It for a few months now and it’s still one of our baby’s favorite toys. That is unheard of with 6 month olds! The toy is great for teaching cause and effect, plus your baby will just love it. They can shake it, bang it on things, and chew on it.

The light-up portion of the Noggin Stik, mixed with the rattle, not only entertains your little one (I shake the rattle at her & bop it to make the light change, and she watches in wonder) but also helps them reach milestones. I also have to say, your baby will love to chew on the yellow little nubs!

An activity gym is a must-have for your 6 month old! There are so many options to choose from, but we particularly like this organic wooden gym.

Whatever activity gym you pick, though, your baby will love playing with the dangling toys while they lay on their back. Later, when they can sit up, they will be able to interact even more thoroughly with the gym!

If you’re looking for a sweet doll for your little one, we love Red & Olive. These dolls are ethically made by artisan women in Peru which we love, you can read more about that here. They sell bears, bunnies, cats, and more. You can also purchase them in a set that comes with an adorable beanie, bow, or headband.

We can’t forget to mention how cool it is that these knit dolls come in unique packaging that older toddlers and kids can color on.

At six months old, your baby is likely starting to teethe. You have probably heard about the Baby Sophie Giraffe Teether. There is a reason why! Sophie’s soft texture and numerous chewable parts (ears, horns, legs), make her perfect for soothing baby’s sore gums during teething.

Sophie is made of 100% natural rubber from the Hevea tree, so there are no chemicals entering your baby’s mouth.

These sturdy stacking cups are perfect for any type of play! Featuring bright, playful colors and six nesting sizes, stacking and building with these cups helps your baby develop cognitive thinking and fine motor skills.

Each cup features the outline of an animal and a pattern of small holes, perfect for sifting sand outside or playing with water drops in the bath!

LeapFrog My Pal isn’t just an adorable companion, it’s a great learning toy for your little one. It will teach your baby new words, feelings and emotions, colors, and counting. Not to mention, you can personalize it so that it knows your baby’s name and favorite things.

It can also be a source of bedtime comfort for your baby, as you can set a lullaby timer with 5-15 minutes of bedtime music.

The Oball Rattle makes a wonderful developmental companion for your child! Two soft, bendy, and teeth-able Oballs, connected by a colorful rattle, engage your little one’s hands, mouth, ears, and eyes. We love this mini-unit because it is easy for small hands to hold and play with.

The original Oball is also an excellent choice for your six month old!

Next up on our list of the best toys for six month olds is the ever-classic rainbow hoop stacking toy. Your baby will start developing fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination as they stack and unstack the loops. In fact, later you can even introduce color and size training!

Our favorite is the wooden rainbow stacker by Melissa and Doug. Made with durable, child-safe materials and featuring expert craftsmanship, this product will last your little one through years of play!

Most babies do not love tummy time, but it is really important for their development! I have found using a tummy time mirror can help to keep them engaged and entertained. They love to see a baby face staring back at them! The rainbow colors and tracker ball also aid in the development of visual perception.

It’s never too early to start encouraging a love of books in your child. This set makes for the perfect first book with basic words and fun illustrations. Plus, these can survive being chewed on, pulled on, and spit on. They are completely rip and tear-proof.

Is playing with toys helping my baby develop?

You might be asking yourself, does my baby really need toys? When you spend time helping your baby explore the mechanics of moving, stacking, building, and sorting, you’re really helping them develop fine motor skills, cognitive thinking abilities, and social and emotional intelligence.

Playing is not only fun, it’s your baby’s primary way of learning, growing, and reaching those important developmental milestones.

Your sweet baby is learning so much from the world around them at this age. However, it is so important to remember that toys are also a key part of our baby developing certain skills, which is why we prioritized the best developmental toys for 6 month olds when creating this list.

That being said, soak up this age mama, and get in all the playtime you can!

Frequently Asked Questions

