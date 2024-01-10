Yes, this is the franchise spinoff where you get transformed into a Pokémonand have to save the world to go home. And while all the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon games are pretty fun, it’s this generation that also tosses in nightmare scenarios of betrayal and suicide, implications of torture, and a finale twist worse than Ash Ketchum dying for a hot minute. It’s highly recommended for hard-nosed beginners, kids with grit, and anyone that loves a damn good game.

Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate

Shiren the Wanderer is a long-running part of Chunsoft’s collection of mystery dungeon games, but we Americans would never know it. It’s not surprising once you realize that Chunsoft’s role as dungeon keeper began with a Dragon Quest IV spinoff, Torneko’s Great Adventure. We did get the original Shiren the Wanderer title for DS in 2008, a cool 13 years after its original release. Its updated successor, Dice of Fate, landed on Switch in 2020 after ten years of being a Japan-only title.

Dice of Fate gets my recommendation for being an easy-to-access, often cheap-to-procure, pure crawler with a fun plot. It also includes a day-night system which will impact your crawl, and a few gimmicks that will help you save a few precious items each journey, letting you invest in a build. With another dedicated set of graphics and a series of replayable tutorials in the town hub, it’s a good time for anyone with the urge to grind.

Ancient Domains of Mystery

ADOM started life as the passion project of a grumpy German developer who took a look at NetHack back in the day and said to himself, nein. Come 1994, he casually made a new evolution in the Roguelike mainstream, although he wasn’t the first to pull it off. That honor belongs to a forgotten Roguelike called Omega. However, ADOM includes an overworld map with villages, biomes, and procedural dungeons to explore, all of which persist after generation for as long as the playthrough lasts. A complex system of quests and character development, including smithing and harvesting, also help it feel like a full-service RPG.

Like many Roguelikes, death is permanent, and ADOM will run to nuke your savefile once it happens. You can test your skills on its classic text-style version for free via the developer’s site, and, like NetHack, it will run on a potato. Love it, or want the fully updated version with a graphics set? It’s available via Steam and GoG for a reasonable twenty dollars.

Ragnarok

Ragnarok is abandonware, thriving only from 1992-’95, and installing it on a modern system is going to be a drag. It’s easy to find a copy through most abandonware sites, though advanced knowledge of DOS-Box and a lot of persistence is going to be necessary to get it running offline on your system. If you find yourself loving Roguelikes, though, do it. Ragnarok is a full RPG inside that tasty Roguelike shell, with a primary quest line and some fun applications of Norse mythology.