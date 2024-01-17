What are you watching tonight? With so many options to choose from, such a simple question can quickly feel overwhelming. So, why not outsource the problem to the experts? When I need a recommendation, I like to turn to podcasts designed specifically to help the rest of us find the stuff that can’t be missed, the stuff everyone will be talking about, and the stuff that’s safe to skip. Get deep dives and behind-the-scenes info about everything that’s lighting up your screen, play TV trivia games, and even revisit old shows from your childhood. Friends don’t let friends watch bad TV. Consider these podcasts your friends who will act as your friendly and fun TV guides.

Extra Hot Great

On Extra Hot Great , Tara Ariano, Sarah D. Bunting, and David T. Cole bring on guests to host a lively roundtable about all the new stuff on TV. They also nominate their all-time favorites to The Canon, and play a TV trivia game called Game Time, thus covering all the bases of the TV coverage you need. They also step back to study the cultural nuances of TV trends and the people behind them. Consistently entertaining and smart, Tara, Sarah, and David are careful about spoilers so you can rest easy while you listen.

TV, I Say w/ Ashley Ray

Comedian Ashley Ray is the host of TV, I Say w/ Ashley Ray , a TV review show that gets deep into what’s streaming. It seems like Ashley watches everything, and she has a strong sense of TV’s impact on culture and society. She brings on guests of all kinds—fellow TV lovers, celebrities, and people in-the-know—to provide a range of thoughts and opinions about what you should be watching and what you should skip. Ashley is hilarious, so even if she’s talking about something I’ve never seen, I’m entertained. I’m taking notes while I listen. Ashley has an opinion I have grown to trust.

Pop Culture Happy Hour

Look forward to happy hour five days a week on Pop Culture Happy Hour , where journalists Linda Holmes, Glen Weldon, Stephen Thompson, and Aisha Harris (along with a rotating cast of guest experts), give their takes on not only the buzziest TV shows, but movies, books, albums, and video games, too. They cover everything from prestige dramas to reality TV, treating everything with the same amount of care and respect. Episodes are pretty short—most are less than 20 minutes—so it’s easy to work listening to it into your daily routine.

The Prestige TV Podcast

The Ringer gang (Bill Simmons, Joanna Robinson, Sean Fennessey, Mallory Rubin, Van Lathan, and many more) jump onto the feed of The Prestige TV Podcast to focus on the most popular TV shows with weekly recaps, comprehensive breakdowns, and exclusive creator and cast interviews. They’re not giving you a little taste of everything; they’re deeply focused on the stuff that’s trending in the zeitgeist. If you’re following along with their watching, you’ll feel like you’ve gotten the most out of everything you see. Their commentary will take you behind-the-scenes and point out important details you might have missed. I consider the analysis of The Prestige TV Podcast necessary accompaniment for any show I really want to understand and appreciate.

What to Watch

Hosted by Gerrad Hall, What To Watch is Entertainment Weekly‘s daily guide to the shows that should be on your radar. Gerrad, and the team of EW editors he brings in to help, are fantastic, as are all the interviews and behind-the-scene peeks. Episodes are super short and get posted every day, so you’ll always be on top of things.

Crime Writers On…

Wading through scripted crime dramas and true-crime documentaries? Crime Writers On… is a podcast that takes a truly critical look at the genre’s most consumed content with the help of a panel of crime-writing experts: Rebecca Lavoie, Kevin Flynn, Lara Bricker, and Toby Ball. Each episode, the crew gives a complete breakdown (with spoilers) of hits like Only Murders in the Building , Stranger Things , and HBO’s The Staircase . (They also cover true-crime podcasts.) Don’t want them to spoil it for you? They give you a timestamp for their thumbs up or thumbs down review, so you can skip to find out whether or not a show is worth your time. They feel like a funny true-crime family who don’t hold back any punches. This show is a blast, and will help you refine your true-crime diet to boot.

You Can’t Make This Up

If you’re obsessed with the latest Netflix documentaries, You Can’t Make This Up (made by Netflix) is a must-listen. Host Rebecca Lavoie (one of the hosts of Crime Writers On… ) goes in-depth interviewing creators and documentary subjects to uncover how these stories were made and the impact they have, revealing new information for people who want more than just a casual watch. Whether you’re interested in Twin Flames or just binged Depp v. Heard and feel the need to hash it out with someone smart like Rebecca, You Can’t Make This Up is your go-to for being an expert when it comes to Netflix’s latest doc.

Raised By TV

Raised By TV hasn’t produced an episode for years, but it’s such a favorite of mine that I have to put this on the list. Comedians Lauren Lapkus and Jon Gabrus talked to other funny people about the TV shows and culture that raised them, what it was like to be a TV kid in the ’90s, or to go to Blockbuster (remember those?) and pick out one movie to watch—without the distractions of a nearby phone. They tackled themes like finales, IMDB, and did a “First Last” segment, where they reviewed the first and last episodes of shows like Degrassi, making it an evergreen show to add to your rotation.

Now on Netflix

Sometimes I wish someone would just tell me what to watch. Now on Netflix (Made by Netflix and Tudum, Netflix’s official companion site) won’t hold a gun to your head, but they will help you make sense of the Netflix algorithm and point out what’s notable on the streaming service. They’ll tell you what everyone will be talking about, highlighting the biggest premieres, news about upcoming releases, and behind-the-scenes looks you won’t get anywhere else.

What the Kids Are Watching

