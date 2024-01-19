A must-buy for any dog lover, this adorable biscuit tin stole our hearts. Filled with intricately decorated gingerbread biscuits by the Biscuiteers, this selection of Valentine’s characters is almost too cute to eat. Plus, it’s all presented in a plastic-free, reusable tin that you can keep stocked with biscuits all year round.

Available from:

Biscuiteers (£39.95)

Caorunn raspberry gin

Show your love with this fruity pink gin. A small-batch Scottish gin made using locally foraged botanicals, Caorunn raspberry gin is infused with Perthshire raspberries for a hit of natural sweetness to balance the crisp, dry gin. Use in a classic gin and tonic for the perfect cocktail to kick-start a Valentine’s night in.

Available in:

Morrisons (£29.50)

Caorunn (£30)

Emma Bridgewater ‘Love is Love’ mug

Every coffee break needs this colourful mug. Emblazoned with a rainbow ‘love is love’ message on the front and ‘peace & love’ message on the back, it’s a new Emma Bridgewater classic. For every one of these mugs sold, Emma Bridgewater will donate £5 to the Terrence Higgins charity.

Ladurée ‘Mon cœur’ macarons

Bring a taste of Paris to your Valentine’s Day with an extra-special box of macarons from the experts at Ladurée. Containing a selection of seven classic flavours – from coffee and caramel, to zingy lemon and sweet jam-filled raspberry – these are sure to appeal to a sweet tooth. We also fell for the luxurious limited-edition packaging covered in hearts, with a secret message hidden inside.

Available from:

Ladurée (from £28)

Rockfish lobster double oven gloves

‘He’s her lobster!’. If you understand the reference, then you’ll know why we rate these lobster oven gloves as a gift for a loved one. Part of a new kitchenware collaboration between Dunelm and seafood specialists Rockfish, there’s a whole range of textiles and tableware to choose from, including tea towels, mugs, plates and more. Ideal for those who like a nautical theme in their home.

More like this

Available from:

Dunelm (£10)

Lindor milk blood orange chocolate truffles

You can’t go wrong with the melting middle of a Lindt truffle. Chocolate orange fans won’t be able to resist this new flavour from Lindt, blending milk chocolate with a zesty filling. You’ll struggle to share…

Available from:

Lindt (£6.50)

Asda (£6)

DukesHill afternoon tea hamper

Why stop at a box of chocolates? This decadent hamper will make Valentine’s Day one to remember for a sweet-toothed loved one. Made for sharing, this luxury hamper is packed full of treats, from fruit cake and buttery shortbread to smooth chocolate mendiants. Our standout highlights were the incredibly gooey, sticky flapjacks and the slab of rich chocolate tiffin. Tuck in and enjoy.

Available from:

DukesHill (£66)

Cartwright & Butler trio of fudge

Not one gift but three – a sweet tooth will appreciate this buttery fudge trio. Our favourite is the creamy sea salted fudge, but it is accompanied by butter fudge and chocolate fudge, too.

Available from:

Cartwright & Butler (£15)

Swizzels Love Hearts hamper

This fun hamper is sure to bring a smile to the lucky recipient’s face. A great option for a Galentine’s gift, too, this is absolutely filled to the brim with enough sweets to last the rest of the year. Of course there are plenty of classic Love Hearts, but there’s also lollies, Squashies, Refreshers, marshmallows and more – all packed in a sugary pink box that can also be personalised.

Available from:

Swizzels (£19.99)

Frantoio Muraglia olive oil

A gift that will last for the keen cook. This handprinted ceramic bottle is filled with fruity Italian extra-virgin olive oil. The statement rainbow bottle is perfect for displaying on the counter and the top-quality olive oil will become indispensable for drizzling on salads, dressings and more.

Available from:

Feast Italy (£34.95)

Choc on Choc white chocolate strawberry punnet

While Valentine’s isn’t strawberry season, these chocolate creations by Choc on Choc make up for it: creamy Belgian white chocolate is carved into six solid strawberries and nestled in a punnet, ready for sharing.

Available from:

Not on the High Street (£14.99)

Konditor bestseller brownie box

For anyone who loves dense, fudgy chocolate brownies, this bestseller box from Konditor is a must. It contains two classic chocolate brownies, plus two topped with cheesecake swirls.

Available from:

Konditor (£16)

Mon Dessert mille feuille kit gift tin

We’ve tried out the Mon Dessert mille feuille kit before (read our full review here), and love this new gift-ready version packed in a handy keepsake tin. With equipment as well as the ingredients needed to make a patisserie-worthy mille feuille, it’s the perfect Galentine’s gift for a keen baker.

Available from:

Mon Dessert (£30)

Ocado (£30)

White Heron British framboise

Fresh, zesty and intensely raspberry-flavoured, this liqueur is made with Herefordshire raspberries and has the perfect balance of tart and sweet. Add a dash to a glass of champagne for a perfect Valentine’s Day aperitif, or try using it in cocktails.

Available from:

Master of Malt (£19.99)

Grind bean & ground coffee refillable tin

An ideal gift for the coffee lover in your life, this reusable tin in pretty pastel pink comes filled with either whole or ground coffee beans, straight from London’s Grind. We love the house blend with notes of chocolate, but there’s also the lighter floral black blend or a decaf option.

Available from:

Grind (£9)

Gin 1689

This incredibly smooth gin with notes of clove and aniseed has a unique story, having been recreated from a 300-year-old recipe made popular by King William III in 1689, hence the name. The gorgeous royal-blue bottle with striking gold lettering makes it great for gifting, too.

Available from:

Amazon (£34.50)

Bombay Duck cake stand

A kitsch and colourful kitchen addition, this two-tier heart cake stand will liven up afternoon teas all year round. Made of delicate porcelain china, this arrives in a luxurious gold-trimmed gift box to add to the gifting experience.

Available from:

Bombay Duck (£29.50)

More Valentine’s Day gift inspiration

The best pink gins

The best gins to buy as gifts

The best gifts to buy for foodies

The best whisky to buy as a gift

The best sweet subscriptions and deliveries

Best hampers to buy for foodies

Valentine’s Day recipes

Top tips for a successful Valentine’s Day

10 most popular Valentine’s Day recipes

10 quick and easy Valentine’s Day cocktails

This review was last updated in January 2024. If you have any questions, suggestions for future reviews or spot anything that has changed in price or availability, please get in touch at goodfoodwebsite@immediate.co.uk.