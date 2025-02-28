



Welcome to The Logoff. Today I’m focusing on a disastrous meeting between President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The hostile conversation had immediate consequences for Ukraine’s war effort and revealed much about how Trump sees the US’s new global role.

What happened instead? What began as a polite meeting devolved into a de facto ambush after Zelenskyy questioned what would happen if Russia’s Vladimir Putin were to break a ceasefire. With cameras rolling, Trump and Vance berated Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, accusing him of ingratitude for US support. After the meeting, Zelenskyy left the White House with the minerals deal unsigned, and Trump released a statement saying the Ukrainian could “come back when he is ready for Peace.”

What now? Trump says he’s still pursuing a peace deal, but after Friday, Ukraine seems likely to have even less leverage. Ukraine’s key ask is a security guarantee from the US — a request Putin opposes and Trump has resisted. Zelenskyy’s prospects are surely worse now than when he woke up this morning.

What’s the big picture? The meeting was a shocking display of Trump’s posture toward the world — and the radical break he represents from the US’s previous role in the global order. In a matter of a few highly charged minutes, he flouted the fragile US-Ukraine alliance, publicly humiliated a foreign leader, bound himself even more tightly to Putin, and summed it all up with: “This is gonna be great television — I will say that.”

