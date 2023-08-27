The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.

September, a great month to catch up on some much-needed sleep if you’re Green Day and an even better month for anyone looking to dive into some new games across several different genres. While October is shaping up to be a juggernaut of new releases that we haven’t seen the likes of in several years, September is no slouch with what it has on offer.

The most anticipated release of the month is easily Starfield, the Xbox Series X|S and PC exclusive that has been years in the making. Bethesda’s big return to the AAA stage, Starfield is the biggest game of the current Xbox era, a massive tour of the universe in which players will be free to seek their destiny across the stars. Will you be an intrepid explorer sailing across the final frontier, a space pirate making a nefarious living, or a diplomat weaving between the politics of several factions? The choice is yours when Starfield arrives in early September.

For fighting game fans looking to indulge in some vicious brawls, Mortal Kombat 1 is sure to be a massive highlight. A semi-reboot of the franchise that charts new territory for the series while preserving its history, Mortal Kombat 1 looks like a bloody good time with its intriguing story, signature savage combat, and its steadfast refusal to believe that the letter “C” exists.

Another game to keep an eye out for is Baldur’s Gate 3, which will be arriving on PS5 in September. After a successful launch on PC–and with an Xbox Series X|S version on the way–Baldur’s Gate 3 brings its magic to PlayStation 5, a game in which you can explore fantasy lands, fight titanic monsters, and punt a squirrel into bloody giblets if you manage to roll a D20.

On a lighter, but no less intense, note, EA Sports is headed to the pitch with the first entry in its new soccer franchise, EA Sports FC 24. It’s the start of a new series that is divorced from decades of FIFA games, but fret not soccer fans because you can still expect familiar gameplay, new enhancements, and tons of official club support in this game.

Other highlights this month include Cyberpunk 2077’s ambitious expansion Phantom Liberty, Bloodborne-like Lies of P, and The Crew Motorfest.