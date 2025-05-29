



OTTAWA — First there was Bill C-216, then C-282, and now C-202. The Bloc Québécois has, once again, introduced a private member’s bill aimed at ensuring “full protection for supply management” in trade agreements.

The text of the bill has not yet been released, but the objective that was underlined in previous bills was to amend the Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development Act to prevent the minister from “making a commitment” that would increase the tariff rate quota for dairy, poultry, or eggs in trade negotiations.

It would also prevent tariff reductions on these products when they are imported in excess.

Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet said Bill C-202 was “similar” and believes the House of Commons could agree very quickly to send it back to the Senate, where two influential senators effectively blocked its passage in the last Parliament using parliamentary procedures.

“We can send it to the Senate before summer break. That’s clear. Could the Senate dispose of it before the summer break? My optimism is more cautious,” Blanchet said.

Bill C-282 made headlines last fall when the Bloc threatened to bring down the government if it wasn’t passed alongside another bill. It was ultimately passed by nearly 80 per cent of the House of Commons in June 2023, despite opposition from some Conservative MPs.

However, the Senate never passed it, thanks to Senators Peter Boehm and Peter Harder.

“I don’t think it’s in Canada’s national interest to pass this bill because it divides the agricultural community … and it will impact future trade negotiations,” Sen. Peter Boehm said at the time. Neither senator commented Thursday.

At one point, the Bloc said it was facing

“hostility” in the upper house

.

Supporters of the bill say it would protect farmers and local communities across the country, particularly in Quebec, while opponents argue it would tie the hands of Canadian negotiators in trade talks.

The Canadian Agri-Food Trade Alliance (CAFTA) is among its opponents, saying such a bill “will hurt the 90 per cent of farmers who depend on trade.”

CAFTA’s executive director Michael Harvey told the National Post that “every time (the bill was introduced) it’s been a bad idea” and “it’s still a bad idea.”

Harvey stated that his organization does not oppose supply management and does not claim it should be affected by future trade negotiations.

“What we’re saying is there’s no reason to legislate that negotiators take one sector of the Canadian economy off the table and leave all other sectors on the table,” he said.

Blanchet introduced the bill early in the session because he wants it passed before Canada negotiates a “formal agreement” with the United States. Under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), a review of the agreement is scheduled for 2026.

However, Prime Minister Mark Carney has stated that he wants a new “economic and security deal” with the United States. Blanchet indicated that he would meet with the Prime Minister in the coming days and that the bill would be discussed.

After all, Carney expressed some interest in the bill and did not reject it during the election campaign.

In the speech from the throne read by King Charles III

earlier this week, the government stated that it would “protect supply management.”

On Thursday, in the House of Commons, the prime minister declared that “supply management will never be on the agenda of negotiations with the Americans” and that he “will protect supply management.”

“We will closely consider the Bloc Québécois bill,” he said.

Now, Harvey hopes Carney won’t “handcuff” the government’s negotiators by supporting the bill.

“I think it would be an indication of a lack of confidence in our negotiators to do so,” he said.

