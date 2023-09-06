Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron is coming to United States theaters on December 8, 2023.

GKIDS has unveiled the first full teaser trailer for The Boy and the Heron, the latest film from Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli. The movie, which was already released in Japanese theaters in July 2023, is produced by Toshio Suzuki.

Watch the trailer for The Boy and the Heron below (check out more trailers).

What is The Boy and the Heron about?

Little is known about The Boy and the Heron, as Studio Ghibli opted to release no trailers, images, or synopses for the film prior to its release in Japan. Studio Ghibli has now, however, released a brief, vague description of the movie, which can be read below.

“The Boy and the Heron

A young boy named Mahito

yearning for his mother

ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead.

There, death comes to an end,

and life finds a new beginning.

A semi-autobiographical fantasy

about life, death, and creation,

in tribute to friendship,

from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki.”

The Boy and the Heron marks Miyazaki’s first feature film since 2013’s The Wind Rises. He’s also known for writing and directing 1986’s Castle in the Sky, 1988’s My Neighbor Totoro, 1989’s Kiki’s Delivery Service, 1992’s Porco Rosso, 1997’s Princess Mononoke, 2001’s Spirited Away, 2004’s Howl’s Moving Castle, and 2008’s Ponyo, all of which were released through Studio Ghibli.

The Boy and the Heron is celebrating its international premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2023. It will then hold its United States premiere at the New York Film Festival before it begins playing special preview engagements on November 22, 2023.

The movie expands cinemas across the United States and Canada on December 8, 2023. It will be released in both Japanese (with English subtitles) and English.