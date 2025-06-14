American actor Erin Moriarty has revealed that she was diagnosed with Graves disease in May 2025. “The Boys” star Erin Moriarty, in a post on Instagram on Friday, shared her health update, where she opened up about the diagnosis. “Autoimmune disease manifests differently in everybody/every body,” the Catching Dust actor wrote in the Instagram post.

“Your experience will be different from mine. My experience will be different from yours. Perhaps greatly, perhaps minutely,” she said. “One thing I can say: if I hadn’t chalked it all up to stress and fatigue, I would’ve caught this sooner. A month ago, I was diagnosed with Graves’ disease,” the actor further stated.

According to the American Thyroid Association, ‘Graves’ disease is an autoimmune disease that leads to a generalized overactivity of the entire thyroid gland (hyperthyroidism). It is the most common cause of hyperthyroidism in the United States. The disease was named after Robert Graves, an Irish physician, who described this form of hyperthyroidism about 150 years ago. It is 7-8 times more common in women than men.

In the Instagram post, Moriarty went on to claim that “within 24 hours” of starting treatment, she felt “the light coming back on” and has only been getting better. “It’s been increasing in strength ever since,” she added.

“If yours is dimming, even slightly, go get checked. Don’t ‘suck it up’ and transcend suffering; you deserve to be comfy. Shit’s hard enough as is,” Moriarty said.

The actor has been a part of all five seasons of “The Boys” as Annie January, aka Starlight, a light-powered superheroine and a member of Billy Butcher’s titular corruption-fighting supergroup.