The Breakfast Club has reportedly hired Jess Hilarious to replace Angela Yee in its lineup after more than a year of the popular syndicated morning show being just a two-man operation.

The former Wild N’Out star made the announcement in her hometown of Baltimore, MD on Saturday (December 23). “It’s official,” she said. “I’ma put the fuck on for my city. Specifically, West Baltimore.”

Neither The Breakfast Club nor iHeartRadio have officially confirmed Jess Hilarious’s claim, but the moment was captured on video by the party promoter DJ Quicksilva.

On August 10, 2022, Angela Yee announced on-air her impending exit from the popular Power 105.1 show, while revealing she’ll be hosting her very own nationally syndicated daily show on iHeartRadio.

“This is something that I’ve been wanting to do for years now, since way before the pandemic,” Yee began. “I had actually sat down with our big boss, Thea [Mitchem], and I was telling her, ‘Look, I really want to have my own show.’

“You know I have my podcast, Lip Service, and I was thinking I would be able to get something like a weekend situation. You know, one day ease into having my own show again; I did come from Sirius where I had The Morning After with Angela Yee, and then came here.”

She added: “So it’s always been a goal of mine to have that. And so I thought that I would still be on here and then do that show as well. But years later, they approached me up here at iHeart, Thea had a sit down with me, and told me that they’re gonna give me my very own show!

“I wasn’t sure what was happening when she first told me, but I am going to be leaving The Breakfast Club. You guys, obviously, will continue on and it’ll be a different iteration of The Breakfast Club, but I will have my own show up here at iHeart as well, so I’ll be part of the family.”

Despite seeming to leave the show on good terms, rumors persisted about Yee’s departure being for a more salacious reason — a claim The Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne Tha God flatly denied in a May 2023 interview.

“I think people want it to be something salacious, but it’s not,” Charlamagne said. “She left Breakfast Club because she got the opportunity to do her own nationally syndicated show. Way Up With Angela Yee is a nationally syndicated show it comes on 10 am to 2pm right after The Breakfast Club, and I think that would be hard for anybody to pass up … Angela Yee never got the opportunity to host her own show on terrestrial radio.”

He went on to say that Yee was the only one out of the BC trio that never got the opportunity to host her own morning show and that the chance for her to do so was long overdue.

“It’s kinda hard to pass up the opportunity to be the only syndicated Black woman at iHeart,” Charlamagne said. “I think that’s a great opportunity why not take it? And when you been doing the same thing for 13 years everybody don’t have the same way of doing things.”