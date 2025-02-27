If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Happy Pokémon Day, everyone! In case you didn’t know, Pokémon Day is celebrated on February 27th, which is the anniversary of the first video game releases in Japan. While there are so many ways to celebrate the day, from binging the anime to dressing up as your favorite character, one of our favorite ways to celebrate is taking advantage of all the best Pokémon deals happening right now.

Whether you’ve been eyeing some of the more recent video games or have been dying to get your hands on an ultra-adorable Pokémon Squishmallow, today is THE day to shop. So many retailers are offering major savings on Pokémon video games, trading cards (like this Target-exclusive set featuring Charizard), plushies, action figures, clothing, and more. Many of these days only last today and today only.

Wondering what’s actually worth shopping? We searched far and wide for all the best Pokémon Day 2025 deals out there. Check those out below. As a quick reminder, many of these deals are basically flash sales for Pokémon Day only, so be sure to snag what you want before the deals end.

Squishmallows Pokémon Eevee 20″ Plush

$42 $60 30% off

Buy at hot topic

If you’re looking to score a discount on Pokémon Squishmallows during Pokémon Day, Hot Topic is the place to shop. While many online retailers do sell Pokémon Squishmallows, not many have them on sale. But right now, you can even find some of their newer options like this (seriously!) large 20-inch Eevee for 20% off. We’d snap this deal up ASAP. After all, so many Hot Topic shoppers are from the look of it!

Squishmallows Pokémon Marill 10″ Plush

$12 $25 52% off

Buy at hot topic

Dont’t exactly need a Squishmallow that takes up like half your couch? Hot Topic’s selection of 10-inch Pokémon Squishmallows are also on sale, many of which are under $15. For instance, this super plush and extra round Marill plushie is ultra-cute — and on sale for just $12. That’s over 50% off the original price!

pokemon day deals mega pikachu

MEGA Pokémon Build & Show Pikachu Building Set

$12 $15 20% off

Buy at target

This 211-piece MEGA build set features fan-fave Pikachu looking as cute as ever. It stands at about four inches tall and is totally posable, making it extra fun. Plus, it’s a cool project that kids and adults can enjoy. As one shopper wrote, “Cool little set that my eight-year-old really enjoyed. He bought one for his friend for their birthday too since he liked his so much.” You can grab one for your little Pokémon fan for just $12 at Target.

MEGA Pokémon Jumbo Poké Ball Building Set

$30 $38 21% off

Buy at Target

You can’t get any more iconic than the Poké Ball. This MEGA building set features 303 pieces for you to create the ultimate, jumbo-sized Poké Ball. It’s about five inches all around and even has a special light piece that turns on with the touch of a button. Get it on sale today for $30 at Target.

MEGA Pokémon Kanto Region Team Construction Set

$9 $11 18% off

Buy at target

Want a set that’s just as fun to make as it is nice to look at? You’ll want to check out this MEGA set featuring the iconic Kanto region foursome. The set includes a buildable Pikachu, Squirtle, Charmander, and Bulbasaur — all complete with individual environments stands that you can connect together. During Target’s Pokémon Day Sale, you can grab the set for just $17.

Pokemon Gengar Hi-Top Sneakers

Everyone’s favorite Ghost-type Pokémon can follow you everywhere you go when you sport a pair of these fun Gengar hi-top sneakers. According to shoppers, they’re cool, stylish, and some even say, actually comfortable to wear. Right now, they’re on sale for just over $30 at Hot Topic.

Pokémon 18″ Sleeping Pikachu Premium Plush

$25 $30 17% off

Buy at walmart

Walmart is also celebrating Pokémon Day with Rollback savings and today-only flash deals. You can score games, trading cards, and merch at a discount. One deal we’re totally loving is on this large sleeping Pikachu plushie. Originally $30, it’s on sale for just under $25 during Pokémon Day.

Pokémon 18″ Sleeping Squirtle Premium Plush

$30 $35 14% off

Buy at walmart

More of a Squirtle fan yourself? You’re in luck! Walmart also has the 18-inch sleeping Squirtle plush for just $30 today. According to shoppers, it’s not only adorable, it’s super soft and pillow-like. “Just get it already,” wrote one reviewer. “It’s incredible! Huge and life-sized! Looks like a real life Squirtle taking a nap. I may go ahead and get the sleeping Pikachu version next.”

Pokémon Fire and Water Battle Pack

$15

Buy at amazon

If you’re looking to buy something fun to surprise the kiddos (or to gift yourself!), you can’t go wrong with a pack of on-sale action figures. Amazon just put their exclusive collection of Pokémon action figures on sale for today only. You can snag a two-pack for just $15. Hurry though, as this deal is selling fast! FYI, if you’re a huge fan or know someone who is, you may want to consider snagging this 10-piece set for just under $60.

Pokémon Sleepy Snorlax T-Shirt

$24 $30 20% off

Buy Now

Need more Pokémon graphic tees (who doesn’t?), be sure to check out BoxLunch’s big sale happening right now. They have a ton of options on sale, like this Sleepy Snorlax t-shirt for just $24.

Loungefly Pokémon Pikachu Minimalist Mini Backpack

$32 $80 60% off

Buy Now

This has to be one of our favorite Pokémon Day deals of 2024. Loungefly’s character and cosplay backpacks are super popular across fandoms, and their Pokémon collection does not disappoint. While they are considered “mini,” they’re not actually that small. You can comfortably fit a regular-sized water bottle, an extra t-shirt, your wallet, and other everyday essentials. If you’re a big fan of Pikachu, this minimalist mini backpack (which happens to be a BoxLunch exclusive!) is on sale for 60% off using the code BLGIFTS.

