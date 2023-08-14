Con: Audiences Could Be Confused by the Sight of a New Superman Interacting with Gal Gadot

Here is the old studio logic at play: Will casual moviegoers understand that Gadot might be playing an all-new version of Wonder Woman who is definitely interacting with an all-new Superman? Or might the confusion just inspire antipathy? Again, the DCEU brand is pretty toxic at this point, and perhaps the best way to get folks to forget how much they disliked many of those films is to pretend as if none of them existed.

Pro: Continuity Is Overrated, and James Gunn Knows It

That above argument, however, would carry more water if it hadn’t already been confirmed Gunn is bringing back Viola Davis as Amanda Waller in a Max TV series, not to mention John Cena’s Peacemaker continuing to keep his peace on streaming. There are also (unsubstantiated) rumors that state we have not yet seen the last of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. But then… all three of these actors worked with Gunn on the film The Suicide Squad, and Gadot did not.

Still, that seems to suggest in their bones, Gunn and Safran know you can convince the core audience with enough marketing to understand these are new(ish) versions of the character and/or their universe. And if you’re making an exception for Peacemaker, you sure as hell can do it for the actress who headlined the best superhero origin movie of the last decade.

Con: Will She Want to Be Doing This for 10 More Years?

Of course the other crude elephant in the room is that Gunn and Safran have announced that the continuity which kicks off properly with Superman: Legacy is part of a vast 10-year plan (at least) for the DC Universe. And in this attempt to clone Marvel Studios’ pop culture dominance in the 2010s, this means actors playing the core characters are expected to do the role for roughly a decade, similar to the 11-year stint Robert Downey Jr. did as Iron Man and the 11 years Scarlett Johansson endured as Black Widow.

While we’d argue the DCEU failed to really make the most out of Gadot’s Wonder Woman—two solo films, one disastrous team-up movie, and a whole lot of cameos—she’s already portrayed the role for seven years. And if the new DCU decade-strategy begins in 2025, she’d be 50 in 2035. Of course beyond whether she’s interested, this also invites the insidious and sexist double standards held against women in Hollywood. We might point out, however, no one raised questions about Downey playing Iron Man until he was 54.

Pro: Another DC Universe Afraid of Including Wonder Woman… Really?!

Obviously, no matter what the final verdict is, Gunn, Safran, and the larger executive apparatus at WB has already considered the above in great detail. Perhaps that’s why they’ve also decided not to address this publicly. At all. The Variety report was based on anonymous sources, and the only thing announced about Wonder Woman in the DC Universe is a Diana-less Max television series about all her Amazonian compatriots on Paradise Island. But not her.