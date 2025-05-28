the-cave-and-the-galaxy





Ashish Sinojia/Santanu Sir/Amit Sengar, taken from Kasheli, Maharashtra, India Waves wash ashore at Devghali Beach beneath a cave lit by Sinojia, as the Milky Way arches overhead. The photographers used a Sony mirrorless camera and 20mm lens at f/2.2 to capture eleven 30-second sky frames at ISO 2500 and five 58-second frames at ISO 800.

