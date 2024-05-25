From hitmakers Camilla Cabello and Joe Jonas to actresses Rebel Wilson and Katie Holmes, many stars have lost their virginity to a fellow celebrities in the industry.

Some famous faces like Miley Cyrus have even lied to their partners about who they first had sex with to avoid ’embarrassment’ – despite them being the first.

Where celebrities like Brooke Shields, who has been incredibly open about her passionate love life, disclosed to the world she didn’t lose her virginity until she was 22-years-old.

One month after Rebel bravely disclosed she lost her virginity to Mickey Gooch when she was 35-years-old, Camilla revealed her first time was with Matthew Hussey.

As Camilla is the latest star to speak openly about her first time having sex with a famous face, MailOnline takes a look at who else has lost their virginity to other stars.

From hitmakers Camilla Cabello (pictured) and Joe Jonas to actresses Rebel Wilson and Katie Holmes, many stars have lost their virginity to a fellow celebrities in the industry

Some famous faces like Miley Cyrus (pictured) have even lied to their partners about who they first had sex with to avoid ’embarrassment’ – despite them being the first

As Camilla is the latest star to speak openly about her first time having sex with a famous face a month after Rebel Wilson (pictured) did, MailOnline takes a look at who else has lost their virginity to other stars

Camilla Cabello with Matthew Hussey

Camilla Cabello, now 27, revealed she lost her virginity to first boyfriend Matthew Hussey, now 36, at age 20 during their brief romance between 2018 and 2019 (Both pictured in 2018)

Describing the moment, she said: ‘That was my first time having sex. First lovemaking was at 20, 21… It was literally lovemaking. It was beautiful’

Camilla, now 27, revealed she lost her virginity to first boyfriend Matthew, now 36, at age 20 during their brief romance between 2018 and 2019.

The former Fifth Harmony singer, who dated the relationship guru for just over a year, described her first time as ‘beautiful’.

Speaking on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, Camilla disclosed the intimate detail.

She said: ‘I had my first relationship at that time. I had actually listened to his podcast before… because he had, like, a dating podcast. And he is married now, so congratulations.

‘That was my first time having sex. First lovemaking was at 20, 21… It was literally lovemaking. It was beautiful.’

She added: ‘He was a really great person. It was like the perfect first relationship. It really expanded my world because he wasn’t in my industry too.

‘It was like, “Oh my God, have you ever seen Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown and have you ever seen Studio Ghibli films?” He just really expanded my references.’

Matthew, who tied the knot with wife Audrey Le Strat in Sicily last year, split with Camilla in 2019.

Cabello went on to date singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes from 2019 until 2021, when they broke up.

After that, she spent a year with tech CEO Austin Kevitch, who founded the Jewish dating app Lox and is now embracing her single years.

Rebel Wilson with Mickey Gooch

Rebel Wilson, now 44, made headlines when she revealed she lost her virginity to actor and comedian Micky Gooch, now 38, when she was 35-years-old (pictured together in 2015)

The Australian actress revealed her first sexual encounter in her memoir Rebel Rising last month

She explained that one of the reasons she waited so long to have sex because she felt that ‘as a big girl, no one would ever truly find me sexually attractive.’

Gushing about their intense chemistry, Rebel also confessed that Mickey – son of multimillionaire banker Michael Gooch – didn’t know it was her first time

Rebel, now 44, made headlines when she revealed she lost her virginity to actor and comedian Micky, now 38, when she was 35-years-old.

The Australian actress revealed her first sexual encounter in her memoir Rebel Rising last month.

She shared the very intimate details about their first night together, while also admitting Mickey had no idea it was her first time.

Rebel explained that one of the reasons she waited so long to have sex because she felt that ‘as a big girl, no one would ever truly find me sexually attractive.’

Gushing about their intense chemistry, Rebel also penned a brief personal message to Mickey – who is the son of multimillionaire banker Michael Gooch, founder of the $700million GFI Group – revealing that he may have learned the truth about their intimate moment in the pages of her book.

‘And, Micks, I know this might be news to you if you are reading this, but yes I lost my virginity to you,’ she writes in the memoir.

The Pitch Perfect actress said that she ‘high-fived myself’ after losing her virginity to Mickey in a room at the Greenwich Hotel in New York while she was filming the 2016 movie How To Be Single – a film in which aspiring actor Mickey also landed a small role.

It wasn’t until she was living in New York after a month of dating that she felt ready to sleep with him, inviting him to fly out and stay with her in a plush hotel room.

Writing candidly about their first night together Rebel revealed that she watched porn movies the night before and used a vibrator ‘in preparation’.

She later added that once they had had sex she wanted to be with Mickey ‘all the time,’ quipping: ‘I’m a late starter and now I want to be MVP.’

‘I’d imagine having sex and being intimate and everything would always be in my head,’ she continued. ‘Now I’m someone who lives much more in my body. And I’m loving it. Now I actually have a boyfriend and he’s handsome and rich to boot.’

Rebel and Mickey ended up dating for six months but the relationship fizzled out during a holiday with Rebel’s family.

Britney Spears with Justin Timberlake

For years on end, Britney Spears disclosed she lost her virginity to Justin Timberlake during the early years of her stardom (pictured in 2001)

Britney previously claimed to W magazine that Justin, whom she started dating when she was 17, was the ‘one person’ she had slept with in ‘my whole life.’ (pictured together in 2002)

But it was only until recently, the singer revealed the true story of her first time when she was just 14-years-old (pictured in January)

Last year, when her book The Woman In Me was released, Britney shared that she actually lost her virginity to a 17-year-old best pal of her elder brother Bryan Spears (pictured with Bryan in 2003)

For years on end, Britney disclosed she lost her virginity to Justin during the early years of her stardom.

Britney previously claimed to W magazine that Justin, whom she started dating when she was 17, was the ‘one person’ she had slept with in ‘my whole life.’

But it was only until recently, the singer revealed the true story of her first time when she was just 14-years-old.

Last year, when her book The Woman In Me was released, Britney shared that she actually lost her virginity to a 17-year-old best pal of her elder brother Bryan Spears.

Britney and Justin dated from 1999-2002 after they both became child stars when they starred in the Mickey Mouse Club back in the early 1990s.

After Britney and Justin broke up in 2002, he publicly accused her of infidelity and shattered her virginal public persona.

During an interview with Justin, Barbara Walters read him a quote from Britney stipulating: ‘Good morals mean waiting to have sex until after you’ve been married.’

Justin concurred, and when Barbara asked: ‘Did you and she live up to this during your relationship?’ he smirked and laughed while sarcastically saying: ‘Sure.’

Britney retorted in W that Justin was the only man she had ever been with, and that she had waited until ‘two years into my relationship’ to go to bed with him.

‘And I thought he was The One. But I was wrong. I didn’t think he was gonna go on Barbara Walters and sell me out,’ she said pointedly.

However in 2008, Britney’s mother Lynne Spears released a memoir announcing that her Pop Princess daughter had begun having sex at age 14.

She claimed Britney’s first time was with an 18-year-old high school football player – one she encouraged Britney to date in order to enhance her popularity at school.

Joe Jonas with Ashley Green

Joe Jonas, 34, was 20-years-old when he lost his virginity in his first relationship to actress Ashley Greene, 37

The Jonas Brother star has been open about his sex life in the past, previously revealing that he ‘demolished’ his bandmate’s room while looking for a condom before he had sex with Ashley

Joe shocked the world when he announced he and Sophie Turner (pictured) were divorcing in September 2023

Joe, now 34, was 20-years-old when he lost his virginity in his first relationship to actress Ashley Greene, now 37.

The Jonas Brother star has been open about his sex life in the past, previously revealing that he ‘demolished’ his bandmate’s room while looking for a condom before he had sex with Ashley.

Joe, who dated the Twilight star in 2010, was his first proper relationship.

Speaking about his first time with Reddit in 2016, Joe said: ‘I lost my virginity to this girl named Ashley. You can probably just Google it. It’s pretty easy to figure out.

‘I dated a girl named Ashley, so just Google it to figure out which Ashley that is.’

Sharing his vulgar condom story, Joe added: ‘It’s quite the great story because I didn’t have any condoms, so I went to our drummer, Jack’s room, who was my roommate at the time and I demolished his room looking for them.

‘Found them underneath his underwear drawer. When he came home, he thought somebody broke into his room because his whole room was demolished because I was in dire need. Needed to happen then and now. Safety first, kids.’

Joe shocked the world when he announced he and Sophie Turner were divorcing in September 2023.

Joe and Sophie, who share two daughters, started dating in 2016, and he proposed one year later; they then eloped in Las Vegas in 2019, which was followed by a lavish wedding celebration in France that summer.

Miley Cyrus with Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus, now 31, revealed in 2020 that her first time having sex was with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, now 34 (pictured in 2019 together)

Miley revealed Liam was the first man she had sex with at the age of 16 but had many sexual encounters with girls prior (pictured in 2024)

She said: ‘I didn’t go all the way with a dude until I was 16. But I ended up marrying the guy, so that’s pretty crazy.’ (pictured in 2019 together)

Miley, now 31, revealed in 2020 that her first time having sex was with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, now 34.

The singer, who kept the secret from him for 10 years, gave the rare insight into her private life on Alexandra Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast.

Miley revealed Liam was the first man she had sex with at the age of 16 but had many sexual encounters with girls prior.

She said: ‘I didn’t go all the way with a dude until I was 16. But I ended up marrying the guy, so that’s pretty crazy.’

Though she confessed at the time she lied to the actor about it being her first time.

‘I lied and said he wasn’t the first so I didn’t seem like a loser,’ she said adding that she couldn’t think of anyone so she chose a friend.

But a few years later Liam’s friend ‘ended up’ marrying the man she lied about having sex with and she had to come clean.

‘It was a lie that I held on to for like 10 years,’ Miley said.

She added: ‘The first time I ever hooked up with anyone was with a girl, two of them,’ and that they went beyond ‘first base.’

‘When I was 11 or 12 my friends were starting to tell me what they were doing with guys and I didn’t really understand it,’ she said.

‘So I got most of my girl friends to hook up with me. I was attracted to girls way before I was ever attracted to guys. When I was like 11-years-old I thought Minnie Mouse was super f******g hot.’

Katie Holmes with Tom Cruise

Katie Holmes, now 45, pledged to remain a virgin until she was married was all forgotten about after she met ex-husband Tom Cruise, now 61 (pictured together in 2006)

It’s previously reported Katie (pictured) lost her virginity to Tom after years of wanting to wait until marriage

Katie’s pledge to remain a virgin until she was married was all forgotten about after she met ex-husband Tom Cruise, 61.

It’s previously reported Katie, now 45, lost her virginity to Tom after years of wanting to wait until marriage.

In 2004, when she was just 26-years-old, Katie was swept off her feet when she met the Hollywood actor.

After a whirlwind romance, the couple got engaged months later in Paris, and welcomed their daughter Suri, 18, two years later.

In 2004, the divorced couple married shortly after Suri was born. Katie filed for divorce in 2012.

Brooke Shields with Dean Cain

Brooke Shields, 58, waited until she was 22-years-old to have sex for the first time with her boyfriend Dean (pictured in 2024)

Brooke pictured in 1995 with her actor ex-boyfriend Dean Cain

The Blue Lagoon star, who rose to fame in her younger years , was dubbed ‘the most famous virgin in the world’ after revealing the news in 1985 (Pictured around 1980)

Brooke, 58, waited until she was 22-years-old to have sex for the first time with her boyfriend Dean.

The Blue Lagoon star, who rose to fame in her younger years, was dubbed ‘the most famous virgin in the world’ after revealing the news in 1985.

In 2022, Brooke shared her regrets for speaking about her virginity because it ‘never left me alone’, she once said.

During her podcast Now What? With Brooke Shields, she said: ‘I mean, I think it was, in hindsight, a bit of a mistake for me to be so open about my virginity because it never left me alone.’

She added: ‘I became the most famous virgin in the world. To be in the line of fire at such a young age in that way, I gained a resilience and it set me up to be ready for anything in this industry which can be difficult.’

She also shared her regrets to wait until she was 22-years-old to have sex.

‘I have regret around [waiting], because there was a sense of joy and freedom that I should have been able to feel within a relationship that was so lovely and so beautiful and sweet,’ she said.

In her 2014 memoir, There was a Little Girl, Brooke wrote about her relationship with her mother, and said she felt ‘guilt’ after losing her virginity because her mom wanted her to keep a ‘vow of chastity.’