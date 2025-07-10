The Central Africa LPG Expo 2025, scheduled for July 16–17, 2025, at the Palais des Congrès in Yaoundé, Cameroon, is proud to announce the high patronage of Cameroon’s Prime Minister and Head of Government, H.E. Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute, coordinated by the Minister of Water Resources and Energy, His Excellency Gaston Eloundou Essomba.

With the Global LPG Partnership (GLPGP), based in the United States, as the strategic partner, and support from the World Liquid Gas Association (WLGA) based in Paris, France, along with regional LPG associations, the Central Africa LPG Expo – Cameroon 2025 will be the largest international LPG event in Africa in 2025. An estimated gathering of over 1,000 LPG stakeholders and more than 50 exhibitors from over 30 countries will provide a platform for leaders, experts, and government representatives in the LPG industry to network, exchange innovative ideas, and showcase the latest advancements in products and services. Key sponsors for the event include Bharat Tanks and Vessels LLP, Tradex S.A., Bocom Petroleum S.A., and Afrigaz.

Empowering Women in LPG: A Milestone for Gender Inclusion

The World Liquid Gas Association (WLGA) will officially launch the Cameroon National Chapter of the Women in LPG Global Network (WINLPG) at the event. The launch will take place under the patronage of Her Excellency Professor Marie-Thérèse Abena Ondoa, Minister of Women’s Empowerment and the Family, with the attendance of Ms. Alison Abbott, Co-Founder of WINLPG and WLGA Communications Director.

WINLPG, launched by WLGA in 2015, celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2025. The network promotes and supports women in the liquid gas industry through national chapters, with 14 chapters and around 4,000 members worldwide. The network also raises awareness, educates young women about the benefits of LPG, and provides a safe space for women in the sector. Cameroon joins other African chapters in Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, and Morocco.

Free Clean Cooking for Life Workshop for All Industry Participants

In addition to the high-level conference and exhibition, this year’s event will feature a Clean Cooking for Life workshop, open to all industry participants. The workshop is conducted and sponsored by the World Liquid Gas Association (WLGA), which will bring expert trainers from Europe to share best practices for promoting LPG as a clean energy solution for cooking across Africa.

Free for LPG Professionals – Don’t Miss Out!

The Central Africa LPG Expo 2025 is completely free for LPG professionals, providing an excellent opportunity to explore the latest industry trends, network with key players, and learn about sustainable energy innovations. This is an event no professional in the LPG sector can afford to miss!

Register Now to Secure Your Spot!

Join us for this major industry event—Register nowto guarantee your participation and be part of this exciting and informative event.

Event Details

Date:July 16-17, 2025

Location:Palais des Congrès, Yaoundé, Cameroon

Cost:Free for LPG professionals (Registration required)

For more information, registration, and partnership opportunities, visit:

www.lpgexpo.com.sg

About LPG Expo

LPG Expo is a global leader in hosting premier events for the LPG industry, fostering innovation, collaboration, and sustainability. With a proven track record of connecting thousands of industry professionals, LPG Expo continues to champion the transition to cleaner energy worldwide.