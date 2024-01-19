The King revealing his enlarged prostate diagnosis has brought a surge in enquiries to the NHS website.

Experts believe Charles’s desire to share his situation will lead to a rise in men with symptoms of the condition seeking help.

As proof, there were 16,410 visits to the NHS explainer webpage on Wednesday – equivalent to one every five seconds.

NHS England said this was 11 times more than the 1,414 hits recorded on Tuesday. It is understood that Charles, 75, was keen to share his diagnosis to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked in line with health advice.

One in every three men over 50 will have symptoms of an enlarged prostate, including needing to visit the toilet more often.

Since 1999 the Mail has called for better diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer and has encouraged men to stop ‘dying of embarrassment’.

We have led coverage of promising new treatments, including MRI-guided transurethral ultrasound ablation, which blasts tumours with sound waves and could also be used to treat enlarged prostates. Ian Eardley, national clinical director for NHS England, said the condition becomes more common with age and will affect up to four in five men aged 75.

Asked whether the King’s announcement would lead to more men getting checked, Mr Eardley said: ‘If it becomes public knowledge, it will lead to more men seeking help. That’s a good thing.’

He said prostate problems have traditionally had a ‘perception of being something you don’t want to talk about’ and ‘to be able to talk about it is a good thing’.