THE Chase’s Mark Labbett looked slimmer than ever with his stunning girlfriend Hayley Palmer while they enjoyed a date on a boat.

The pair, who have been dating since May, attended the Southampton International Boat Show at Mayflower Park today.

4 Mark Labbett and Hayley Palmer looked happier than ever as they posed for a picture together Credit: Instagram

4 The happy couple posed for a selfie at the event Credit: Instagram

TV presenter Hayley, 41, shared an insight into their shenanigans on Instagram.

In one picture Mark, 57, and Hayley, who met at the NTAs in 2022, were all smiles as they posed in front of a boat.

“@markthebeastlabbett and I have arrived at the @sotonboatshow.

“*Before the high speed on-water experience,” with a laughing emoji.

The telly star then shared a video of them out in the water.

“I think @markthebeastlabbett is enjoying the boat trip a bit too much,” she joked.

The couple love to share what they get up to together on social media.

Last month they celebrated Mark’s birthday with a meal at a swanky restaurant.

Hayley shared a pic of her man looking very happy with his birthday dessert.

Weeks before Mark took Hayley out for dinner in central London.

The happy couple also enjoyed a luxury spa weekend away before that.

Four months ago The Sun revealed that Mark was dating again, three years after his split from wife Katie.

The former pair tried the knot in 2014 and share one son.

4 Hayley posed up a storm on the boat with Mark Credit: Instagram