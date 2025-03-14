Subscribe now with a one-month trial for only $1, then enjoy the first year at an exclusive rate of just $99.

The China dog still isn’t barking

David Goldman analyzes the market and political turbulence triggered by Trump’s tariff policy, which has roiled US stocks while leaving China’s markets unscathed. Tariffs on Chinese imports failed to dent the rally in Chinese tech stocks, while the NASDAQ slumped into correction territory.

Headwinds for Germany’s trillion debt constitutional amendment

Diego Faßnacht assesses the growing political and legal resistance to Germany’s sweeping fiscal and military spending reforms which, if passed, would put the country on a path of unlimited debt-financed military expansion

The Kremlin mulls choice of negotiation or escalation

James Davis analyzes the latest diplomatic and military developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war, the trajectory of which hangs on whether Moscow opts for outright rejection, full acceptance, or a strategic “Yes, but” response to ceasefire proposals.

Stifling Chinese science, technology is a fool’s errand

Scott Foster analyzes China’s accelerating dominance in advanced technology, from nuclear fusion to semiconductors. China is poised to take the global lead in commercial nuclear fusion, while a surge of top scientists returning from the US highlights the country’s growing appeal as a research powerhouse.