June 11, 2025 – Washington, D.C.— Yesterday, the Commercial Space Federation Board of Directors unanimously approved a new slate of officers. We are pleased to announce that Megan Mitchell (Blue Origin) will serve as Chair of the Board, Jared Stout (Axiom Space) will serve as Vice Chair, and Mark Mozena (Planet Labs) will serve as Treasurer.

We are grateful for the leadership of Sirisha Bandla (Virgin Galactic) and Mike Gold (Redwire), whose terms as Chair and Treasurer, respectively, concluded yesterday. CSF remains the voice of the commercial space industry and is committed to continuing the fight to ensure that America remains the global leader in commercial space.

“We are excited to welcome this outstanding slate of Board Officers as we enter a critical period for the commercial space industry,” said Dave Cavossa, President of the CSF. “Megan, Jared, and Mark bring deep expertise and a shared commitment to advancing U.S. leadership in space. We’re also incredibly grateful to Sirisha and Mike for their dedicated service and impact. With this new leadership, CSF is well-positioned to champion the policies and partnerships that will drive our industry forward.”

About Commercial Space Federation

Founded in 2005, CSF is the voice of the commercial space industry, laying the foundation for improving access to space for scientists, students, civilians, as well as businesses.

Based in Washington, D.C., CSF advocates for policy, legislation, and regulations that promote growth, innovation, and competition. As a consensus-based association, CSF has over 85 members from all sectors of the industry, including traditional aerospace companies, new space innovators, and space-oriented educational institutions. CSF is a key resource for providing advice and counsel on space policy to Congress, the White House, and federal agencies.

