The Complete MORTAL KOMBAT Timeline Explained!

The Mortal Kombat franchise features one of the most dense and elaborate timelines in video game history. The epic fighting game series unfurls its melodramatic narrative across 13 games with a timeline that reboots itself not once, but twice.
With Mortal Kombat 1 further expanding – or resetting – the timeline, what better time to dive back into the Karnage – that’s with a K, of course – of this iconic fighting game franchise.
This is the Mortal Kombat timeline fully explained.
From the origins of the Elder Gods and the Mortal Kombat tournament through to the Fire God Liu Kang’s New Era timeline reset, via the timeline-altering antics of Kroknia in Mortal Kombat 11, this video breaks down the long and confusing timeline of the Mortal Kombat franchise.