The evil Annabelle doll from James Wan’s hit The Conjuring series can soon be in your own home in a slightly less frightening style.

Toy company Mattel has revealed it has created a collector’s edition doll based on its Monster High range that brings Annabelle to life with a bit of a kid-friendly makeover.

The Monster High doll range reimagines monsters of myth and legend as high school kids. So you get some fun naming such as Frankie Stein, Iris Clops, Howleen Wolf, and River Styxx.

Annabelle Monster High Skullector Doll

Credit: Mattel

According to Mattel’s page for the doll, the Annabelle Monster High Skullector doll comes with frighteningly precious details. From her braided pigtails to her cream-and-crimson dress, Annabelle conjures up major drama. She also has a little handbag that’s a replica of the chair the doll sits in.

‘We designed the structure to look like the iconic glass case that the Warrens used to display Annabelle. When you look at the background surrounding Annabelle, the environment is a recreation of the artifact room,” said packaging designer Charis Ceniseroz. ”When you look at the package from the front, Annabelle is in her chair. But when you view the package from the outer sides, it looks like the chair is empty. The back panel features the doll sitting in the bedroom with the cast shadow of her spirit – plus the shelves and furniture are infused with some Monster High Easter eggs to discover.”

The Skullector collection isn’t a stranger to recreating horror movie icons as high school teens. Previously we had the likes of Pennywise from IT, Tiffany and Chucky, The Grady Twins from The Shining, and Lydia Deetz from Beetlejuice. So Annabelle already has a clique to join.

The Annabelle Monster High Skullector’s doll will be on sale for $65 from August 9, 2023, at 9 a.m. PT.