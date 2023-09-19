A brand new The Continental video for Lionsgate’s upcoming John Wick prequel spin-off has been revealed, featuring new footage from the three-part action series.

The video highlights Winston’s team, who will help him take down Mel Gibson’s Cormac. In the video, the cast discusses each of their character’s motives, purpose and connection to Winston and his brother Frankie. The spin-off will be available for streaming on September 22 on Peacock and Starz in the U.S. and internationally on Prime Video.

Check out The Continental featurette below (watch more trailers):

What will The Continental be about?

“The three-part event will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind,” reads the synopsis. “Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.”

The series stars Colin Woodell as young Winston, Ayomide Adegun as young Charon, Mel Gibson as Cormac, Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles, Jessica Allain as Lou, Mishel Prada as KD, Nhung Kate as Yen, Ben Robson as Frankie, Peter Greene as Uncle Charlie, Jeremy Bobb as Mayhew, Ray McKinnon as Jenkins, Adam Shapiro as Lemmy, Mark Musashi as Hansel, Marina Mazepa as Gretel, and Katie McGrath as The Adjudicator.

The Continental is executive produced by Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward, who are serving as showrunners. Executive producers are Kolstad, Stahelski, Basil Iwanyk, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, and Erica Lee.