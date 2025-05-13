



The cosmic angelfish | Astronomy Magazine

















false

product

the-cosmic-angelfish

https://www.astronomy.com/picture-of-the-day/photo/the-cosmic-angelfish/

The cosmic angelfish | Astronomy Magazine

Chris Schur, taken from Happy Jack, Arizona Sharpless 2-264 is a nebula with emission and a molecular cloud surrounding the star Lambda Orionis. Its nickname, the Angelfish Nebula, is due to its profile in shorter exposures, though it appears rounder in this deeper exposure. The imager used a 135mm f/2 lens and monochrome camera withContinue reading “The cosmic angelfish”

https://www.astronomy.com/uploads/2025/05/Sh264-040125-Schur-1568×1048.jpg

InStock

USD

1.00

1.00



article

ASY





162121

