No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The cosmic angelfish | Astronomy Magazine

May 13, 2025
in Space Exploration
Reading Time: 2 mins read
A A
0
The cosmic angelfish | Astronomy Magazine
1
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter



The cosmic angelfish | Astronomy Magazine



product

the-cosmic-angelfish
https://www.astronomy.com/picture-of-the-day/photo/the-cosmic-angelfish/
The cosmic angelfish | Astronomy Magazine
Chris Schur, taken from Happy Jack, Arizona Sharpless 2-264 is a nebula with emission and a molecular cloud surrounding the star Lambda Orionis. Its nickname, the Angelfish Nebula, is due to its profile in shorter exposures, though it appears rounder in this deeper exposure. The imager used a 135mm f/2 lens and monochrome camera withContinue reading “The cosmic angelfish”
https://www.astronomy.com/uploads/2025/05/Sh264-040125-Schur-1568×1048.jpg
InStock
USD
1.00
1.00

article
ASY
2025-05-13
2025-05-13
162121

Chris Schur, taken from Happy Jack, Arizona

Sharpless 2-264 is a nebula with emission and a molecular cloud surrounding the star Lambda Orionis. Its nickname, the Angelfish Nebula, is due to its profile in shorter exposures, though it appears rounder in this deeper exposure. The imager used a 135mm f/2 lens and monochrome camera with a dual-band Hα/OIII filter and RGB filters, taking 2 hours of exposure.


Related Posts

Next Post

Living Things Glow Faintly with Invisible Light—And Death Makes It Vanish todayheadline

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest

Recent News

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In
No Result
View All Result

© 2024 Todayheadline.co