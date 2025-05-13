The cosmic angelfish | Astronomy Magazine

false
Chris Schur, taken from Happy Jack, Arizona
Sharpless 2-264 is a nebula with emission and a molecular cloud surrounding the star Lambda Orionis. Its nickname, the Angelfish Nebula, is due to its profile in shorter exposures, though it appears rounder in this deeper exposure. The imager used a 135mm f/2 lens and monochrome camera with a dual-band Hα/OIII filter and RGB filters, taking 2 hours of exposure.