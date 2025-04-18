In a flat field

where nothing grows

but wires,

the hum of effort

sinks into the soil.

Miles away,

a child coughs

beside a cracked window—

not knowing

the wind has carried

someone else’s fortune

through their lungs.

Coal ash settles

like snow

on a place

that never asked

to glimmer.

This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found that US Bitcoin mining uses more electricity than Los Angeles, mostly from fossil fuels.

In recent years, Bitcoin has become a household name – a digital currency created by solving complex puzzles with huge computer networks. These ‘mines’ may be virtual in name, but they have very real consequences. To keep running, they use staggering amounts of electricity, much of it generated by burning fossil fuels. This electricity use contributes to air pollution, particularly the kind made up of tiny particles that can be harmful to breathe. The full environmental impact of this digital gold rush is still coming into focus – and it is not evenly felt.

This research looks closely at the 34 biggest Bitcoin mines operating in the United States during 2022–2023. It tracks where their electricity came from and which communities were most affected by the resulting air pollution. Together, these mines used more power than the entire city of Los Angeles, with the vast majority drawn from polluting sources. The study estimates that 1.9 million people were exposed to increased levels of particle pollution as a result – often in places far from the mines themselves. Places like New York City and parts of Texas saw the highest exposure and the most serious health risks. This work helps us understand the hidden human costs of digital currencies and raises big questions about who pays the price for their continued growth.